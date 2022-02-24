The entire world seemed to be placed at my feet when I was younger. The sky was always blue, the grass was always green and butterflies lived forever. I could turn the days into whatever fairytale I wanted, no matter the place. Each day was a new chance to design a new world. The days and nights were whatever I created. In those days, the potential for one’s life seemed endless. Young, free and a new beginning.
Then, one gets older, as people do. Maybe politics or social issues become their new obsession, as it was mine. Still, the beautiful, young mind is there, just thinking of ways to change the world to make it a better place. It’s exciting. It’s the rush. It’s jumping out of bed in the morning to remind everyone to go out and vote, voting age or not. Still, it’s a community service. It could have had the potential to impact a community. And maybe it did. That was the beauty and thrill of it all.
Like always, time goes on. The brain thinks of bigger and better things that could happen, plans that could change the way things are run. Plans that could change the world.
Right?
Then, things change, and one might realize that it isn’t as easy to create their own world or to even help those who need it the most. It’s not easy, if even possible, to make an impact on the world. Even though it was only a few years ago when it seemed as if limits were invisible, like one could walk right though them and get what they wanted.
There are so many things that are out of our control. Making a big, positive impact is one of them.
Yet, positive impacts can be made within our circle. Sure, it might not change the world, but it could change the community for the better. It’s the place and people who directly affect us, anyway.
Excited, young minds tend to think bigger. A wish to leave a tsunami of an impact on the world where everyone can feel it. If not feel it, then hear of it. The options seem endless. The potential looks promising.
They think bigger because they had grown up asking, “Why isn’t anyone doing anything to fix this?”
Years go by and it all makes sense, but the question never goes away. We simply can’t. It’s not how the world is set up. People have tried before and will try after. Maybe one day it will work. But until then, it doesn’t happen like that.
And that’s OK.
It’s more important to transfer that energy to those who are close. To those who one might have a direct impact on. It’s not a tsunami, but it’s a rock thrown in a stream. It might not do much for anyone else, but they can see. They notice.
The world might not be at our feet like it once seemed. We can’t become the ruler or even change it. Yet, we can help make a neighbor’s grass a little greener and their sky a bit bluer.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.