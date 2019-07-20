Though it seemed like a good day to waste the day outside, our rumbling, hungry bellies and empty cabinets sent my mom to the grocery store instead.
Hours later, the sun had set and she slowly pulled her car in front of the house, with the pop of the trunk revealing bags of food.
My mom, with her white, crisp blouse and hair lightly twisted in a bun, trotted through the front door, her purse and a fresh bouquet of flowers in hand. A giddy smile flashed across her face.
“These are for you,” she nodded toward the rainbow-colored daises, carefully wrapped in plastic. “Since you don’t get any from boys, I got you some.”
Oh, she had jokes, but my heart was happy.
But I still wondered, where was I supposed to put pretty flowers in my disaster of a room?
My life is a mess, but I’m sure my room is messier.
From the outside, there is only a small sliver of light that shines. It comes from a string of lights tangled above my blinds, showering the space with a light mist of light. Walking in the small space of my world, there is no doubt that eyes will be drawn to my bed. There, a mass of blankets and mismatched pillows create a soft mountain. Then, slowly, the eyes will swoop over to the desk, or what looks like it might be a desk. Its top is a delicate, cool glass – usually covered with scraps of paper, books I never finished and wooden pencils I’ll probably never use again.
Still, in the midst of the paper and pencil shavings, there now sits a glass of blue and pink flowers.
They’re real. My mom got me living plants. I water them, but they’re still wilting no matter how much I water and talk to them. They say fake ones don’t do that.
It’s an odd picture. The room looks like the aftermath of a bad earthquake, but in the middle of the wreckage, there is something beautiful and bright.
My flowers.
Still yet, I know they’re there, sitting in my room. Whenever I walk in, ready to flop on top of my blankets, I know where to find them.
With anything in life, if you look for the pretty things, you’ll find them. They’re usually in plain sight, waiting for someone to take a second and see their beauty.
Yet, I know that I don’t always look for the good. Sometimes, I admit, I don’t even want to see it. I want to sulk around, dwelling in the darkness and messiness. I want to live in the misery. I want others to see the black cloud I carry around.
For me, it’s addicting to stay in the mindset of believing my life is nothing but bad news. However, I now realize the bad news was me. I only wanted to see the bad, sad things, never the happy moments. When bad things happened, I don’t know why I was surprised.
Essentially, I was asking for it.
I’m trying to notice the pretty things now, hoping it will bring the bright happiness of good things. For starters, I’m trying to see that the flowers give life to my dead room.
Maybe, it’ll inspire me to clean.
Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hmorgan@register-herald.com