Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, is correct to shine a light on needed investments in flood mitigation efforts to prevent future disasters – especially at a time when substantial federal aid is flowing into the state to address infrastructure issues of this very nature and the state treasury itself is showing healthy surpluses of cash – some $400 million by the state’s estimate.
In a letter addressed to Gov. Jim Justice, Senate President Craig Blair and House Majority Leader Roger Hanshaw, Baldwin wrote, “We have an opportunity to do real flood mitigation with available surplus funds right now.”
His appeal came at a time when the weather was announcing itself with much bravado, kicking up flash flood warnings across much of the state over the weekend with communities in Lincoln and Jackson counties reporting minor flood damage Thursday night.
Thankfully, all lives were spared.
Such was not the case five years ago when, here in the southern reaches of the state, the death toll reached 26 as torrential rains and high water destroyed more than 100 homes, damaged up to 1,200, washed out scores of roads and bridges and knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
We are also mindful of the floods from 20 years ago in early July, too, when up to 3,000 homes across the region were damaged by flash floods and mudslides that buried portions of the region, north to south, east to west.
In his letter, the senator points to priorities already aligned by experts on the front lines – and a brewing catastrophe.
He cites a set of dam and stream projects listed in terms of importance by the state Conservation Office, which notes that all 170 small-watershed flood control dams are classified as “high hazard” where a failure could result in the loss of life and property.
As reported by MetroNews, the document ranks 25 dam projects by priority, with costs ranging from about $4 million up to around $20 million for others. The agency characterizes the projects as “a major infrastructure initiative.”
“The dams on WVCA’s Top 25 list have all exceeded their evaluated design lives, and repairs and updates are needed to ensure each continues to provide flood protection to the residents and businesses living downstream,” the agency wrote in its report.
Baldwin noted in his letter that the state and the politicians addressed “have all supported investing in our dams over the last few years, and that work is just the tip of the iceberg. Let’s work together this month with the Conservation Agency to fund their already-prioritized dam/stream projects using surplus funds. That investment will save lives, save money the next time a flood hits, and save towns.”
That’s not to say those plans should not be up for public review. To the contrary, the Legislature should hold hearings to have a closer look, to ask questions, to become more fully informed, and to ask the Conservation Office to tweak, adjust and improve those plans where necessary.
But, as Baldwin notes in his letter, there will be, in the meantime, a “temptation to spend these funds on immediate projects, but flood mitigation investment will pay dividends for generations to come.”
Yes, broadband is important. So, too, are water, sewer, the internet and our roads. We would also throw in education and public health as well.
There is much on the state’s wish list – only because so much has been left unattended over the years. But, as Baldwin suggests, we have the money now to fix what is broken.
Let’s do just that – before the dam breaks.