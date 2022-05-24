Aircraft, tanks, and rocket launchers that serve as the workhorses of American warfare are nicknamed, “The Finger of God”.
What is “ The Finger of God”? It’s in reference to God’s supernatural unlimited powers as he intervenes directly in the affairs of men. By his finger he lifts up and delivers, by his finger he saves and heals, by his finger he conquers, by his finger he raises up and brings down kingdoms, by his finger he gives law and instructions, by his finger he troubles his enemies and confronts the wisdom of the wicked, and by his finger he leads and guides us with love. God’s Spirit is unmistakable, unshakable, undeniable, unchanging, timeless and infinite. You can’t be a true believer and deny God’s providence over all creation and the world. “When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers; the moon and the stars which thou ordained.” (Psalm 8:3)
In Luke 11, Jesus wrote a message in the dirt concerning the adulteress; he wrote with the finger of God because he was God in the flesh. In Exodus 31, “The finger of God” inscribed The Ten Commandments in stone tablets. King Belshaddar blasphemes God in Daniel 5 when vessels stolen from The Temple are used for his drunken party. A human hand appeared and fingers wrote mene, mene, tekal, upharsin on the plaster wall. God judged Belshazzar, he dies and and his kingdom is given to others. His high walls, his friends nor his riches could save him.
“It’s a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.” (Hebrews 10:31) God’s fingers are writing again, this time to us. His heart is grieved by our loss of sense and respect for his laws, dishonoring him, blaspheming him, aborting babies, indoctrinating immorality, exercising no restraint from evil, celebrating perversion, and rejection of anything holy by this pagan self-centered society.
Spiritual warfare climbs higher in this downward spiral of moral decay. See the hand writing on the wall: mene, mene, tekal, upharsin. Our days are numbered. We’ve been weighed on the scales and found wanting.
God is warning us of his impending judgment. Repent.
Evangeline Stover
Shady Spring