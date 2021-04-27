Wouldn’t it be nice
Wouldn’t it be nice to pick up the paper just once and read something from the editor that was not condescending. Something uplifting. Something praiseworthy, even spiritual, although I’m not sure that is in his repertoire. How can anyone be so anti-Republican, anti-conservative, anti-police, anti-white, anti-heterosexual?
In his daily twisted logic, this editor even blames the Covid crisis on the previous administration. Somehow, the Republicans in Charleston are responsible for the increased drug deaths in the state. Really?
The conservatives he cannot stand are those strange birds who pay their bills on time, work for a living, trim their lawns, go to church and stay out of jail. When it comes to police, it seems that he would prefer they carry slingshots instead of firearms. He continually hammers us on race, but why should people who never had slaves pay reparations to people that never were slaves?
And, the constant pandering to those on the fringes of society, those involved in sexual activities and deviation beyond belief, boggles the mind.
Most West Virginians are honest, considerate, hard working people who accept the challenges of life, and belittle no one.
Wouldn’t it be nice if our local editor would consider following suit?
Dave Baker
Beckley