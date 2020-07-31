I spent my night waking up every hour and feeling defeated each time I had to flip my pillow over to the colder side and hope for sleep. I guess the body always knows when something exciting or grim is happening the next day.
Eventually, I dosed off and then opened my eyes to the morning sun. And then the angst set in for what the day was going to bring – a WVU mandated Covid test, with a generous fine of $250 if not taken.
Even though my hands were sticking to the steering wheel like tape, I somehow made it to the testing site. In the parking garage, kids were putting their masks on like a sloth, all while trying to get out of their car. They drizzled out of the garage, one by one, almost like walking into church. I followed behind.
Soon enough, my uneasy stomach was met by a few cops outside of the testing entrance.
“Hey,” one said. I forgot how deep voices can be. “You go in here.”
He pointed towards a door that opened up to stairs. A lot of stairs. Oh. That’s when I realized that they were apparently testing our lungs, too.
After four flights, I walked into the testing unit. My body was trying to catch some air and I was having to hold both my hands so they’d stay in one spot. It smelled like a hospital – the scent that smells clean but makes the nose recoil.
The room felt like ice and looked yellow. There were tables lined up. Men and women sat in front of them. I was told to go to table seven.
At table seven, a man greeted me and asked for all my information. Tattoos crawled up his arms. A girl with thick, round glasses stood behind him. She was covered with a blue, paper like apron. Her entire head was covered with a plastic screen and her hands were clinched in front of her. People dressed like her were walking all over the room.
For someone who likes to dodge the doctor’s office whenever I feel a chill, I felt out of place. I usually hide and tell everyone that I’ll get better eventually. But here, I couldn’t run. I wanted to keep my $250.
So, when the girl in the apron held out her hand and told me to follow her, I gulped and went.
She led me to a man dressed the same way. He pointed to an empty chair that was facing him and pulled out a long cotton swab.
I looked beside me. There was a girl sitting in the chair, the test administrator had her head held tightly. Every time the swab came near her, she dodged and went backwards. It seemed to be a constant cycle.
Meanwhile, my administrator told me to tilt my head back and no time was wasted. The cotton wand swirled in my nose, then he held it there for what felt like a minute. I was afraid to move. I felt like a fish on a hook.
Then, he did the other side. A few swirls, then all of a sudden, the cotton wand flew to the sinuses.
Then, it was done. But the girl that was beside of me was still there, getting her test done. She gave me chills.
I can’t believe I lost sleep over it. I still feel embarrassed because someone saw my nose.
But best of all, I get to keep my $250.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.