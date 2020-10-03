During the current United Way of Southern West Virginia fundraising campaign, we are partnering with local businesses to support our efforts through workplace campaigns.
Workplace campaigns allow local businesses an opportunity to work together with United Way and the community of southern West Virginia to find local solutions to local needs. Through workplace campaigns, businesses can empower employees to highlight their leadership skills, get connected to volunteer opportunities, invest in their community and consider the option to donate through pre-tax payroll deductions.
United Way makes connections and manages donor funds by bringing people, ideas, and resources together to identify the needs of the community and find the solutions to meet those needs. United Way is our community’s “resource of resources” and reinvests funds in local nonprofits and programs that promote the financial stability, health, and education of all residents of our service area.
Workplace giving is an effective way to help employees make a difference and show them their workplace is supporting their community’s most important issues. Workplace giving benefits the entire community, which leads to a stronger place to live and work. By starting a workplace campaign, businesses create a bond between employee and employer, engage their employees, and foster team spirit.
The philosophy of six degrees of separation, which is the idea that all people are six or fewer social connections away from each other, is easily demonstrated within a workplace. A local business is likely to employ someone whose family member has experienced the comfort of Hospice of Southern West Virginia or whose parent benefits from the services of local senior centers. An employee may have a family or church member who utilized the services of 211 to find local food or utility resources during the pandemic. An employee’s spouse may work in a local school whose students have received shoes through United Way’s Equal Footing Shoe Fund. An employee may have received local support from recovery programs or domestic violence awareness platforms. These are direct connections with the partnerships and programs of United Way of Southern West Virginia and demonstrate the impact of United Way’s resources.
Payroll deductions are easy for employees to manage and spread giving throughout the year, making charitable contributions consistent and easier on cash flow. Every dollar matters and is important to United Way. Funds are utilized efficiently for the support of local programs and partner agencies. Deductions from employee payroll make a significant impact when combined with those of other employees. Recently, local organizations such as UPS, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, Plateau Medical, Brake Supply, and City National Bank have scheduled or experienced a workplace campaign presentation, with UPS breaking their record for workplace giving. Many thanks to those who have already scheduled a presentation. For those who are interested or would like more information, please reach out to Megan Legursky, executive director, or Lori Cuthbert, financial administrator of United Way of Southern West Virginia at 304-253-2111 to schedule a presentation.
Contributions to United Way can be made by mailing a check directly to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801, giving securely at unitedwayswv.org or calling directly to 304-253-2111.