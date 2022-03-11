Solar power development in our region may seem to be an unlikely path for economic growth, but it’s well on its way to creating a stronger and more sustainable economy in Raleigh County.
As our state and federal leaders work toward building a stronger West Virginia economy, the Beckley-Raleigh Chamber of Commerce understands firsthand the importance of diversifying our energy supply. Raleigh County is proud to be home to the first large solar farm in the state.
The project, Raleigh Solar, is expected to bring in a $40 million economic investment to the county, $55.1 million to the state and the creation of 400 jobs during construction.
This endeavor is not only good for our local economy but also workforce development.
As business leaders, we recognize that it’s not an either-or situation.
The future economic growth in this area could benefit from the diversification of energy sources, including renewable energy options such as solar.
The chamber supports an “all of the above” approach to energy options to ensure the future economic growth of the Beckley-Raleigh County area and all of southern West Virginia.
We stand with energy providers as they continue to diversify and are excited to partner with them as they expand into new forms of energy. We believe that this opportunity is a positive step in attracting new businesses and commerce.
As Sen. Joe Manchin pointed out on a West Virginia energy and economic development panel, clean energy is an integral part of West Virginia’s future growth and key to an all-in energy plan.
In this time of economic uncertainty and instability, one thing we should all be behind is the importance of diversifying our energy sources and the role renewable energy plays in local economic growth. We see a bright future for all West Virginians and we encourage our state and federal lawmakers to support opportunities to diversify our state’s energy portfolio to grow a stronger, cleaner economy.
— Michelle Rotellini is president/CEO of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.