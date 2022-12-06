While in Kroger on Thursday, I had groceries in my buggy and after checking out, the lady in front of me asked, “Can I pay for that?”
I said, “What?”
She then said again that she wanted to pay for all of my groceries.
I asked why she would do that. She responded that God had wonderfully blessed her and that was her reason for paying for my groceries. Her name was Jenny.
I told her she was “Jesus Christ manifested in the flesh” and I thanked her very much.
Larry Lane
Crab Orchard
