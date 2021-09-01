Some business today.
Here in the newsroom, we are reporting and writing a bunch of stories and profiles – to say nothing of shooting a mess of photos – for our Yearbook, our term for that annual examination of life and work around the region. As you may recall, it comes in the form of an armful of special sections – print style. Typically, we train our attention on the possibilities and potential that lie ahead, stories of success and promise. And that remains the case.
This year, however, we are focusing on women who lead – many of whom you may already know, and others who may work out of the hot glare – or is it the warm glow? – of the public spotlight. But in jobs big and small, in public and private roles, women of all generations are applying their smarts, skills, talents and moxie in helping shape the future of southern West Virginia – in and through education, finance, industry, small business, health care, tourism, agriculture and more.
All of that should never go unnoticed and underappreciated.
Our aim, here, is to tell their stories, how they got to where they are, how they positioned themselves to be an irrepressible influence and what advice they would pass along to other women – especially the young girls who may be thinking about their place in this world. They, too, may want to carve out their own future right here in the drop-dead beautiful southern reaches of the state.
Let me admit right up front, here. There is no way that we would ever be able to cover the stories of all deserving women. Just breaking off a small fraction of all of what could be reported is a monumental task for a small community daily.
Thankfully, Morton I. Taber, II, came to my rescue.
Mr. Taber is a writing instructor at Beckley Stratton Middle School, an engaging young man who clearly, it seemed to me, had the best interest of his students at heart. He stopped by the office one afternoon not all that long ago, not for coffee, as it turns out, but to share an idea he had. He wondered, first, what writing assignment he could give his students that would be a good kick starter for the school year. And then, maybe we might see fit to publish a few in the newspaper?
It was all music to my ears, and yes, I said immediately, the kids can write about a woman in their life who has been instrumental and influential in helping them become the young girls and boys they are.
I told Mr. Taber that we would publish each and every essay that he passed along, either in print or online.
He seemed pleased.
I was thrilled.
This is going to happen.
Very little excites me more than giving children, all children, the opportunity to tell their stories, to find their voice and their confidence and use both to help explain their perspective and ideas to others – to a captive audience eager to hear what they may have to say.
But it got me to thinking. Maybe we should open this up to more than just the students in Mr. Taber’s writing classes, though I look forward to reading each and every last one of their contributions. But maybe, we here at the paper should invite anyone who would like to tell the story of a woman who has been instrumental in their lives to do just that.
So, yes, that is what we are doing, right here, right now.
If you, dear and loyal reader, want to tell the story of a woman and all that she does to pave the road ahead for you or others, someone you have admired, your mom, a sister, a daughter, a boss, a coach, a friend, a co-worker, a girlfriend, a wife, that neighbor down the street or even someone from a distance, then, please, take time, put it to words and send it to me here at the paper, either through my email at dcain@register-herald.com or by snail mail at 801 N. Kanawha St., Beckley, 25801. And just as we ask when you submit letters to the editor, please include a phone number so that we can call to confirm its receipt.
Also, please, try to keep it to no more than 350 words and get it to us no later than Sept. 15.
Oh, yeah. Just like those stories from Stratton Middle School students, yours, too, will be published to print or online.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald. To reach him, email dcain@register-herald.com.