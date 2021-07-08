Alittle after 6:30 in the morning, Kay pulled her purple Suzuki into the parking lot, ready to start another shift at the nursing home. She had just dropped off her two kids at her parents for the day. When the clocked turned to 3, it was supposed to be the end of the shift and time to get her kids.
But walking into the building and locking the car door behind her, she had no idea she wouldn’t be getting back into the car and heading home that day.
It was July 8, 2001. George W. Bush was president and the nation had yet to experience the War on Terror or the Great Recession. Yet, there was something else of a haunting nature that was about to wreck southern West Virginia, something that even 20 years later still finds its way into nightmares.
The nurse didn’t think it was supposed to rain that Sunday morning, but an hour into her shift, the sky broke open. Thunder shook the building. Summer storms were nothing out of the ordinary, but this one seemed to have an attitude – and it would not stop. The TV began blaring an annoying, constant and nervous beep-beep-beep warning about the possibility of flooding. Outside, the water was rising.
By 11 a.m., the rain hadn’t stopped. Afterwards, reports say the downpour totaled 11 inches in four hours.
No one in the building knew what was happening, outside of what they could see. A few phone calls were made. One caller warned that it was bad, that the water had made it to her house. Then, phones went dead, yielding to the storm. It was now a little after noon.
Through it all, the nursing home staff cared for the residents – comforting, reassuring and keeping them safe. After all, it was their own home. No one should be afraid in their house. But soon after, water began creeping into the building, under a door. It was time to get the residents somewhere safe. Close by, there was a high school sitting on higher ground. It would be better there.
For those residents who were able to walk, the staff directed them to personal vehicles which would transport them to the school. For those who could not walk, staffers wheeled them through the water that was already rushing around the building. Soon, they, too, would be safe.
When the rain finally stopped, and the water slowly receded from the nursing home, it was safe to take the residents back. Once the generators were turned on, soup was fixed for dinner. Everyone was safe and sound, back home in their own beds.
That night, another nurse showed up for her shift, having navagated roads littered with debris and bent by flood waters. She had lived near Kay and had to say how terrible everything was and that the house that Kay’s parents had lived in had been swept away. Everything was gone and she had no idea where her family was or if her child had any more Pampers.
On through the night, aides took turns sleeping in the extra room, though no one probably slept. Everyone was living through a traumatic event and didn’t know what to expect when they even got to go home – if there was one.
Ask anyone where they were on July 8, 2001, and if they were in Wyoming County, they mentally transport back to the day as if it were yesterday. They remember the muddy smell, the shock of what they were seeing. For Kay and her family, everyone was safe.
Around noon the next day, Kay clocked out and saw for herself. Twenty years later, the memories linger. When it rains, sleep does not always come easy for all.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is at hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.