Wishing you a joyous holiday season

Well, it is almost Christmas Day. What an exciting time of the year for not only children, but all of us who feel like children at this time of the year. Sadly, there are many in our community who won’t have the same wonderful Christmas Day that so many of us will share with our family and friends. I hope this is a time of year that we all look into our hearts and recognize how blessed we are and think about how we might be able to help those that might need a little extra help this year.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia and the over 40 partner agencies we work with are working every day of the year, not just at this joyous Holiday season, to help our neighbors in need. They are able to do that through the generous support of our giving and caring community. These agencies are able to use your donations in so many good ways. Your dollars may be used to fund Substance Use Disorder recovery programs that can help get Mommy or Daddy back home to spend Christmas with their children. Your dollars may be used to fund food pantries, which can help a family have food on the table for not only Christmas but the other days when they might otherwise go hungry. By providing food, this might allow those families to spend the few dollars they have to get a small gift from “Santa” for their children to enjoy on Christmas morning. Your dollars might be used to provide health care for parents and children in need so they can share a healthy Christmas together. The list can go on and on of how important every dollar is to our community in need.
Through the 2-1-1 Hotline, last week we received a request from a Wyoming County social worker seeking a bed for a young man that she worked with whose only request of Santa was a bed of his own for Christmas. We broadcast this need on our Facebook page, and within a day we had a donor bring a mattress, bed frame and box spring for this young man. Another donor brought a pillow and sheets, and through your donation dollars, United Way was able to purchase a comforter for him. The social worker came to United Way that very night to pick everything up and was able to take it to the boy. His needs were met within 24 hours, which exemplifies what a giving and caring community we live in.
Through the generosity of our community, we were able to donate abut 10 Christmas trees from our Wonderland of Trees fundraisers to families that would otherwise not have as joyous a Christmas. We find these families through our Agency partners, such as the Wade Center, Raleigh County Community Action, and others. However, we stay away from toys, coats, and other specifically religious affiliated giveaways because our organization just doesn’t have the capacity to provide these direct services, and there are so many other wonderful organizations in our community that do these special Christmas Outreach programs, such as Mac’s Toy Fund, Salvation Army, and Toys for Tots.
Please look into your heart right now and consider how you might be able to help a family less fortunate than you provide a Merry Christmas for their children. No donation is too small, as I have mentioned many times in my articles. Every dollar is put to very good use and very much appreciated. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
I wish you and your family a joyous Holiday Season!
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.