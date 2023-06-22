Thumbs up for car enthusiasts who have taken a shine to Beckley of late.
This week, members of the 18th North American Solstice and Sky Annual Meet made the city their home base while spending days discovering our neck of the woods via the winding mountain roads famous in these parts, motoring up and out to Hawks Nest, Babcock State Park and to the fair little town of Hinton in addition to a number of other places in southern West Virginia including an excursion across the state line to visit Mountain Lake Lodge – location of filming for the movie “Dirty Dancing” – in Pembroke, Va.
Why Beckley?
“The decision to come here was largely based on Beckley’s proximity to twisting highways and byways,” said Pontiac Solstice owner Jim Lyddon, the event’s organizer, in a press release.
And that seems to be catching on. As Jill Moorefield at Beckley Events pointed out in a story in The Register-Herald this week, this is the third consecutive year that Beckley has hosted a national car show.
We’re pretty sure that once we get them to town, they’ll fall in love with the natural beauty of the place – a perfect backdrop for a little road trip.
---
Thumbs up to Judge Warren McGraw, who died June 14, Flag Day, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. The Wyoming County native led a long life in the service of others, especially the people of Wyoming County.
As his obituary reads, Judge McGraw “filled his years with doing the best he could every day to make the world a better place for people.”
His callings were the law and public service, a powerful combination in the hands of a righteous servant of the people who served on the county school board, as county prosecutor, in the House of Delegates, as state senator, as Senate president, and as chief justice of the West Virginia Supreme Court.
From U.S. presidents to the rank and file down at the union hall, McGraw was known as a person who could be trusted, a champion of the working people.
Godspeed, sir. Your honor and your legacy are cemented, here, and shall long be a string of the narrative cloth of this state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.