Why Tourism?

Visit Southern West Virginia is a nine-county destination marketing organization composed of Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Wyoming, Monroe, Summers, McDowell, Mercer and Greenbrier counties.
Three years ago, Visit Southern WV gathered our staff and board members, a diverse group of industry professionals, for a planning session. Our facilitator explained that before we could begin planning for the future, we needed to find “our Why and our Purpose.” Why do we, as individuals and as an organization, do what we do to promote southern West Virginia, and why is it important?
There was a long list of reasons, and as we each shared our “Why and Purpose,” a pattern emerged. It was not about having a business or a career; it was about improving the quality of life where we all have chosen to live, work and play. Our mission is to improve the lives and the livelihood of the people in our region through advertising, marketing, education and partnerships.
How does tourism relate to our quality of life? The 2018 West Virginia Travel Report compiled by Dean Runyan Associates for the WV Tourism Office shows that our nine-county region benefited from $712 million in direct visitor spending and $224.7 million in earnings from tourism trades. The impact of visitor spending and earnings resulted in the collection of $59 million in local and state taxes and 7,590 tourism-related jobs. These local taxes can be used for many programs that benefit the community including police and fire services, education and health services, libraries and road maintenance. The taxes generated also give each household in our region an average of $369.98 in tax relief.
I have enjoyed working in the tourism industry in southern West Virginia for more than 30 years. The tourism industry’s growth has been astounding as our outfitters and adventure resorts have expanded their offerings; Tamarack opened in 1996 to showcase the best of our craftsmen and artisans; our ever-growing reputation as an outdoors and ATV destination began in 2000 and has attracted thousands of visitors each year.
The New River Gorge Bridge was taken from a structure to view to one that you can experience through Bridge Walk in 2009. Our region has seen expansion at Lake Stephens with the Aqua Park and Splash Pad, the Coal Camp was added at the Beckley Exhibition Mine along with a state-of-the-art facility.
Our locally owned restaurants have become dining destinations. Our agricultural tourism continues to grow with the addition of pumpkin patches, wineries, pick-your-own farms and the expanding craft beer industry.
Our future, despite the challenges we are faced with right now, is full of potential for growth in the tourism industry. The southern West Virginia experiences that have been shared with us this year have been not only promising but also reinvigorating. A new group of outdoor adventurers are emerging and according to new research, travelers are yearning for the outdoors, small towns, drivable destinations and hospitality that includes measures that make them feel safe and at home.
We check all of these boxes and we are very good at embracing our guests and making them part of our West Virginia family
The creativity we’ve witnessed this year to keep our economy moving has blown us all away. Our businesses, large and small, adapted to the new guidelines, our locals supported our locals and we saw so many examples of selflessness and caring for each other that it is clear that our hearts are truly invested in West Virginia.
As we eye our future, we are optimistic that the opportunity to have a National Park and Preserve in southern West Virginia will become reality. The New River Gorge National River is one of our greatest assets, and the economic impact and growth we could see with a change in designation could be a turning point for our region and our state. We have confidence that our representatives who are leading this initiative will work to offer a final bill that is welcomed by both our residents and our visitors.
We are seeing our trail systems, both for off-road vehicles and for mountain bikers, grow in number and popularity, our outdoor opportunities are only eclipsed by our natural beauty and the more we, as a region, as individuals and as local businesses work together to welcome our guests and show them what true hospitality looks like, the more we will succeed.
Southern West Virginia is poised to realize economic growth in our travel and tourism industry.
Lisa Strader is executive director of Visit Southern West Virginia.