While Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Secretary Bill Crouch took the fall with his resignation for myriad, disturbing and intractable problems at his state agency, the ultimate responsibility and accountability lies with Gov. Jim Justice.
He is top dog, after all, and in this case, his fingerprints are showing up all over the place.
New and temporary leadership at the agency, appointed this past week in the wake of Crouch’s year-end departure, is scrambling to fill staff openings at DHHR and apply quick fixes, doing away with a hiring freeze, for instance, while scrutinizing longer-term solutions.
But let there be no doubt: The governor was a driving force in keeping those jobs open, preserving dollars that would further boost excessive state revenue surpluses – now over $1.3 billion – and play to his political campaign to cut individual income taxes.
While he was bragging this week, as he often does, about “his team” identifying some of the bottlenecks in the hiring process at DHHR, he asked, rhetorically for effect, “Why are we taking too long to get people in place?”
Well, he knew. And as such, he doesn’t really care as much for the state’s children as he says he does.
One year ago, as the DHHR’s Child Protective Services division was facing multiple issues driven by the opioid crisis, including an overflowing foster care system, infants with their mother’s choice of drugs coursing through their veins, a slow-to-respond child abuse hotline that contributed to the deaths of five children in 2020 and, yes, staff vacancies, Jeff Pack, commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Social Services, told the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families, “We’re already pretty much at our breaking point, and I don’t know how much further that rubber band can stretch before it snaps.”
Didn’t the governor hear Pack? And if he didn’t, why not? Was he distracted? Didn’t one of his advisors or aides suggest the state may have a problem that needs his attention? Certainly, the explosive nature of the news coming out of that hearing should not have escaped the chief executive’s attention.
Back then – again, not yesterday, not last week, not last month but one year ago – Pack testified that the statewide Child Protective Services vacancy rate increased from 17 percent in January 2021 to 27 percent in October.
Now, according to the state online database, the statewide CPS vacancy rate is 33 percent with 152 openings.
At ground level in some spots around the state, the situation is beyond alarming.
In Morgan County, as pointed out this week by Sen. Charles Trump, the Senate judiciary chairman, there are no child welfare workers, no CPS workers, no youth services workers assigned to its DHHR office.
How is that anything but untenable?
At the same legislative hearing a year ago, Sarah Peters, a dental hygienist at Greenbrier Valley Pediatric Dentistry in Lewisburg, recounted an incident in August 2020 where she noticed a large bruise on a child patient’s arm. She took photos of the bruise and also noted that the child was acting afraid of their father and observed the father being verbally abusive to the child’s younger sibling in the parking lot. She called the state hotline.
The employee who took the call, Peters said, did not ask for the photograph and, to end the call, abruptly said, “I think I have all the information I need.”
And that was that, until it wasn’t.
Four months later, the child and four other siblings were murdered by their mother, who shot each one before setting the house on fire and, then, shooting herself.
But Justice did not know there was a staffing problem?
Well, of course he did.
In mid-May of this year, he and his administration robbed Peter to pay Paul, using money from hundreds of unfilled Child Protective Services positions to pay for the raises at DHHR. That was his idea. He bragged about it. So, yes, he knew and to play dumb now only makes him look foolish.
Justice also knew about the problems this past spring when, suddenly and unexpectedly, the DHHR’s Deputy Secretary Jeremiah Samples, a highly regarded state employee, was fired.
In a detailed statement released a few days later, Samples wrote, “Despite having an allocated budget of $7.5 BILLION, tireless dedication by wonderful staff and commissioners, and an expectation for success from the governor, DHHR has struggled to make and even lost progress in many critical areas.”
That was in the spring of the year. Not last night, not last week, not in November. And, now, the governor is clueless?
Well, that doesn’t wash.
DHHR is beyond broken and Jim Justice is one of those caught with a hammer in his hands.
Crouch was just the toady, one of the guys who did as the governor said, never asking for a budget increase despite a growing nightmare and never contradicting the governor.
We have long known that Gov. Jim Justice is not the most engaged leader unless it benefits him. But in these matters, kids are being left to fend for themselves – and some do not make it through to the end of the day.
This one is on the governor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.