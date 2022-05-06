A government truth board? If that does not frighten you or strike you as an unconstitutional limit on freedom of speech, I am afraid there is little hope for you. Because we are all supremely aware of the government’s track record on telling the truth. The problem here is politics is a world of half-truths.
Is there global warming? Absolutely without a doubt there has been climate change since the beginning of time. To what extent it is affected by humans is debatable. And one side insists it’s settled science. In 2012, climatologists were caught manipulating or cherry-picking data, and then deleting that data and associated correspondence. They were caught, learned how not to get caught evidently, as most people do, which is made easier by the media not covering any of it. Should we do all we can to protect the environment? Absolutely. Should we handicap our economy and national security for this cause? It’s debatable, I hope. Having that opinion makes you a climate denier to the left. What is my punishment?
The Hunter Biden laptop story has been widely dismissed as “Russian misinformation” even by the newly appointed head of the Misinformation Board, which has now turned out to be true, but that’s just not interesting to people on the left. Who cares if “the big guy gets his 10 percent,” right?
On Covid, social media sites, I would be certainly blocked, at the direction of the CDC, numerous posts about vaccines and natural immunity as “misinformation” and then decided to not release study data because the data could be used to prove a political point, almost certainly one they disagree with. Maybe natural immunity is equal to a vaccine, maybe the boosters were not as effective as portrayed. “Covid came from a lab in China,” that would be labeled misinformation but turns out it could be true even if we did partially fund the research.
But have no fear, this board will make some “feel” safer, and rest assured at some point the shoe will be on the other foot. Then you will have someone like Ron DeSantis deciding what portion of the half-truth is actually true.
Billy Austin
Mount Hope