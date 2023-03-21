We are now at two and counting. Yes, there may be more.
Jan Cahill, the West Virginia State Police superintendent who resigned this week before he could be fired, was the second Gov. Jim Justice appointee in the past four months to leave office under pressure. Bill Crouch, the former head of a supremely mismanaged Department of Health and Human Resources, was the first.
Cahill oversaw a department that had enough lingering, unresolved and ugly stories, new and old, to make one wonder who was in charge and what was causing the holdup on disciplinary measures. I mean, there was a veritable salad bar of allegations to choose from, a theft at a casino, secret recordings of the State Police women’s locker room, the destruction of evidence and an active investigation into the death of a man who had been in a struggle with a state trooper along Interstate 81. State cops have denied public access to video evidence from the roadside encounter, which happened more than a month ago, as most nervous law enforcement agencies do. Listen, at this date, five weeks after the fact, they know what’s on that tape. They just don’t want you and the whole world to see it.
Next up? How about Jeff Sandy, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security with oversight of the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation – our jails. You may have heard something about them over the past year, especially the regional facility in Beaver, jam packed with over 700 inmates for a facility designed for less than 500, a state-run facility where 14 inmates have died under suspicious circumstances in a little over a year.
One such inmate, Quantez Burks, died on March 1, 2022, less than 24 hours after being admitted on charges of wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer. Jail officials reported Burks had been “combative” but – no shocker, here – have yet to provide any video evidence. According to an autopsy arranged by his family, there were signs of blunt force trauma on the 37-year-old man’s body including fractured ribs. The findings, his mother said, were consistent with being handcuffed while being beaten.
“Both of his wrists were broken, he had an arm broken, nose broken, and a leg bone broken,” Kim Burks said of her son.
Shortly after Burks’ death, published newspaper and broadcast reports said inmates lacked adequate access to clean water and food, foam mattresses and basic needs. Justice took note and ordered Sandy to investigate. The result? A 14-page report that unequivocally refuted those accusations. Everything was just hunky dory, according to Sandy.
Completed in less than a month and, apparently, after just two visits by investigators to the jail, the state report leaned heavily on the testimony of 50 unnamed sources, including inmates whom investigators themselves characterized as liars.
Now, Kim Burks is being joined by the families of the 13 other inmates who died at Southern and citing deplorable conditions, violence and inadequate medical services. They are calling for a federal investigation into what they say is negligence on the part of state authorities.
Note: The guy who appointed Cahill, Crouch and Sandy? The public official who is ultimately responsible for commissioner level performance in the executive branch? Yeah, him. Well, word has it that he is interested in running for the U.S. Senate and none of this reflects well on his ability to govern.
I’m just guessing, but I bet ol’ Jim sure would like for all of this to go away, make it all disappear like some combative inmate.
Think he’s going to order those video tapes released? Not on your life.
