The U.S. could use a breakthrough in modern medical science to tackle the ravages of cancer and the many tragedies it brings – but here in West Virginia, an intervention is needed to assure people better access to quality health care and to convince a greater number of us to adopt better lifestyle habits, including what we eat, what we drink and how often we get off our duff to get a little exercise.
People here die of cancer at a higher rate than the rest of the United States, according to data from the state Department of Health and Human Resources and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Mountain State’s cancer mortality rate was 184.2 per 100,000 people in 2021, compared with 146.6 per 100,000 nationally. Stats for 2022 have not been finalized, but this is a giant thumbs down for the state.
Part of the problem here is that we live in a largely rural state with low population density, settling in the hills and hollers of Central Appalachia where access to quality health care pales to our countrymen in more populated areas.
And, yes, poverty plays a major role, too. It’s difficult to make a doctor’s appointment when the car isn’t running or the gas tank is sitting on empty. The state’s poverty rate — an estimated 16.8 percent in 2022 — affects access to nutritious food and clean water, too, and often plays an outsized role in educational achievement and infrastructure – like running clean water indoors.
Likewise, a notoriously high rate of smoking and obesity and low rates of the HPV vaccine participation are at play.
But besides improvements in the prevention and treatment of cancer, where there have been notable advances that are agonizingly slow to make it from the test tube lab to the local oncologist’s office, finding additional resources to provide more regular appearances of mobile clinics in the rural recesses and extending broadband around the back 40, which would improve access to telemedicine, are key. So, too, are pieces of the puzzle that we the people can put in place right now – beginning with getting off the couch, putting the cigarettes down once and for all, drinking less alcohol, eating more fruits and vegetables and putting less red meat on the plate.
Oh, yeah, and finding a way to see the doctor more regularly.
● ● ●
Let’s give a thumbs up, tentatively, to House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, who may turn part of an upcoming interim session of the Legislature into problem-solving lawmaking – to fix a new state law that penalizes residents for paying their annual vehicle property tax early.
Back in regular session this year, state lawmakers passed and Gov. Jim Justice signed into law a tax cut plan that includes a credit on the personal property tax paid each year on vehicles.
That part of the law kicks in on Jan. 1, 2024. But personal property tax bills are being sent out now by counties as they are every year. Taxpayers are given the option annually to pay their full taxes this fall or half now and half early next year. As the current law reads, only the half paid in 2024 would be eligible for the first year of the car tax credit.
So, yes, Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy is recommending the bill be paid in two payments so that residents can get some of the benefit of the tax break.
“You definitely want to pay half,” he said.
Well, actually, we’d prefer that legislators make the fix so that we can pay the bill all at once – just as we are used to doing.
