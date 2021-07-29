For having not much professional athletic training, some of these average folks can spew hatred within a second.
Who knows, they might decide to dust their shoes off and give some of the Olympic athletes a run for their money.
As much hatred as I see about Simone Biles withdrawing from the team final, it sounds like some folks are getting ready to go get their own medals.
Biles announced that she withdrew from the women’s gymnastic team final after she realized that she needed to do what was right for her and “focus on my mental health.”
It was right after an attempt at the vault went wrong, which left her walking off after the routine smiling and shaking her head.
But since the news of her withdrawing went out, some people have turned into a doctor of health and of character.
I guess they attended Google University of Doctors all while sitting behind their keyboard.
Some have claimed that she’s weak, that she should toughen up. Others have said that it’s sad that their daughters must see her quit when they had looked up to her.
Or the best comes from a political and culture columnist named Matt Walsh.
When I was younger, his opinions were things I liked. But as I grow older, it seems he just says things for the shock value or to be labeled as “edgy.” It’s sick, especially when he states that “we now have decorated Olympic athletes quitting in the middle of the competition because they’re sad.”
Then he goes on to say that it’s an “absolute embarrassment” and that people wouldn’t be praising her if this were a man.
The same girl they’re talking about has had a rib broken, has had toes shattered, has called out sexual assault from within the organization, has trained since she was 6, has over 30 medals and can perform moves that no one else can do.
Yet, in all this talent and constant training, God forbid she even be human.
Yet, for withdrawing from competition, people are claiming that she’s weak.
Surely, they must know that the average Joe can’t even do half of what she does. Heck, if they even attempted it, they’d be rushed to the ER. But sure, she’s weak.
She’s “weak” for withdrawing from a competition for understanding that her head isn’t all there, which could cause her to lower the scores for the team or even leave her physically hurt. If you’re spinning that fast in the air, having a clear mind might be a good thing to have.
She’s an “embarrassment” because she stands up for herself and understands what is good for her well-being.
Yet, knowing that the entire world was going to hear of the withdrawal and judge her, she still did it. She knew what was going on and what could happen. She knew what people were going to say. Still, she went through.
People tend to care a lot about what happens in someone’s life whom they’ve never even met, especially if something is done that they don’t like.
We praised her when she was the greatest. But when she stumbled, it seemed some people turned their back. But where’s the empathy?
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.