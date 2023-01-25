Where is the United States of America? What happened to us?
Thomas Jefferson once said, "If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free, it is the responsibility of every American citizen to be informed." Remember that the greatest source of our security may be an inviolable respect for the Constitution and our written rule of law. Apparently, our government representatives have decided to no longer control and protect our southern border. Therefore, we citizens may no longer have a border and or a country to protect us. Sadly, we American citizens have sat silently by and just watched as millions of illegal aliens have brazenly walked across our border. They just thumbed their noses at us, ignored our laws, and invaded our country. Apparently, (we) citizens have done nothing to stop this lawlessness. Remember, where there are no laws, there is no freedom, no liberty, and no country.
Consequently, citizens consider doing this: Go quietly to Washington, D.C. and just take down all our flags, the Stars and Stripes. Then run up a BIG, WHITE FLAG! Apparently, we have just surrendered and given up on our country without firing a shot. Remember, where there are no laws, there is no freedom no liberty, no rights, and no country. By the way, we citizens are told that no one is above our country's laws - even though millions of illegal aliens think and act as though they are above the law. Who and where are all these lawbreakers? What is their purpose of invading our land? Why are we so ignorant? It is the responsibility of every American citizen to know what is happening and to stay informed -- That is, if we are to remain free.
It stands to reason that liberty cannot be preserved without general knowledge among U.S. citizens. Remember, we have the power and the right to demand that our constitution and our laws be respected and obeyed. Otherwise, where ignorance continues, a state of tyranny can and will occur. Think - think that the USA may be in danger of collapsing without a respect for the rule of law, and without a protected border, we will not survive. Pointedly, America belongs to we, the people. It is time to put and end to this obsessive, destructive, and unlawful behavior. Is it too late or are we finished? NO! Citizens stand up and fight for our country. Make us strong again - make us proud again. It is our sacred duty to protect our freedom, our liberty, and our sovereign powers.
Understand that this country has helped more people than any other nation on earth. We have fought and died for the USA. Make sure these sacrifices will not be in vain. America belongs to WE, THE PEOPLE. Act now and speak up against these unlawful behaviors and these disastrous border policies. No one is above the law - the time for immediate action has never been greater than it is now.
Helen Thomas
Shady Spring, WV
