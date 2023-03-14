It’s been awhile since I’ve been back to Bagley, my tiny hometown of about 400 sitting smack dab in the middle of the rural recesses of west central Iowa with farm ground, livestock, pastures and pickup trucks as far as the eye can see.
Yeah, it’s been 11 years right about Easter when we buried Mom’s and Dad’s cremains up north of the farm in Greenbrier Cemetery. Later that night, after taking one last walk through the old Victorian farm house, we hosted a celebration of their lives down at the lake. Nearly everybody turned out because, well, most everyone had a story to tell about Mom or Dad or both – and they wanted to share.
Even then Bagley was in decline, losing much of its vitality to technological progress. What had once been, back in our youths, a relatively active agricultural hub of a little town was little more than the dusty echo of a different era. There was a tavern, a feed store, a skating rink, a cafe and a fabric shop. At one of three grocery stores there was a butcher’s locker, and then back downtown, sitting right up alongside the skating rink was an ice cream parlor. Two full-service gas stations sat alongside Highway 141 on the north side of town. There were two farm stores where all the machinery went to get fixed while the farmers were across the way at the Bagley Tavern quenching their thirst, playing snooker or taking a seat at the card table.
As technology advanced, tractors muscled up and the modern combine added bulk, speed and capacity to consume, sprinting through October’s golden fields of grain at 7 miles per hour, chewing up corn and soybeans while spitting out waste and weeds.
While it is true that some of my classmates from the Y.J.B. class of long ago are still extracting a living out of the soil, most have retired. More than a few, now, have passed on. Others I’ve lost track of, having packed up and chased a job in another locale, another state.
Just like me.
Last I knew, Jerry Clark – am guessing he had about a dozen years on me – was still farming. He was good at it too, learned it from his dad who doubled as my school bus driver and then passed it on to his two boys. I know he was still out tending to his crops because he told me so as we celebrated my parents’ lives.
“So why don’t you retire, Jerry?”
“Don’t know what I’d do. It’s the only thing I know.”
•••
Not sure if you have heard but The Welch News down in McDowell County abruptly closed its doors on Tuesday, bringing to an end a story nearly a century in the making.
Located in what was once a thriving coal community in a coal county, the paper fell victim to the hard times of an industry that packed its bags and went looking for another seam in another mountain in another county. It’s hard to sell advertising when most all the stores have closed up shop. And it’s impossible to maintain a circulation base when the population falls from about 100,000 back in the ’50s to about 18,200 in the here and now.
That’s the story that has been written over these past several decades in McDowell. The tipples have long gone quiet and the coal trains don’t come this way nearly as often.
In announcing the news to what readers he had left, Derek Tyson, the Welch News editor, exhaled, resigned to realities and relieved at the same time.
He said he was going to go have a beer and spend some time with his family. That’s a prety good consolation prize. And that libation should help wash away some of the dust of another era.
He may need more than one.
