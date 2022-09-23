Carol D Miller, our Republican Congresswoman, recently wrote in my local newspaper, The Herald Dispatch, that Americans “overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track.” I agree with that opinion and polls suggest the same. Polling data from June 2022 puts the approval rating of the United States Congress at 16 percent.
Americans know that most politicians write laws for the wealthy corporations that support their campaigns so those same corporations will support the next one and so on. In West Virginia, running for Congress costs hundreds of thousands of dollars. This is Carol’s third run for Congress, and this year alone she has received almost $1 million according to votesmart.org
Miller says the liberals in Congress and their irresponsible practices are failing the American people, but let’s look at her voting record leading up to that June poll.
● Nov. 2021 – The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to modernize our roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, airports, broadband, and drinking water and wastewater infrastructure.
Miller voted no. The act became law in spite of Carol’s vote. I did note in Carol’s writing her concern for growing government. I guess she doesn’t want our government to modernize bridges or make drinking water safe? West Virginia is receiving hundreds of millions of dollars to improve infrastructure even though Carol voted no.
● March 2022 – The Affordable Insulin Act Now to cap the price of insulin.
Miller voted no. The act did not pass due to lack of Republican support. Again, I did note in Carol’s writing her concern for providing financial relief for West Virginia families.
● May 2022 – Gas Price Gouging Prevention Act to protect consumers from price-gouging of gasoline and other fuels.
Miller voted no. The bill passed the House of Representatives but not the Senate because Republicans did not support it. Oddly I did note in Carol’s writing that she’s concerned that families are grappling with high gas prices.
What has been accomplished since June that may change the way Americans rate Congress?
● June 2022 – Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to dramatically increase funding for mental health programs and reduce the threat and incidence of violence in America.
Miller voted no. The act became law in spite of her vote. In her writing, Carol didn’t mention the mental health care crisis or explosion of gun violence in our nation. Hmmm.
● August 2022 – CHIPS and Science Act to accelerate semiconductor manufacturing in the United States.
Miller voted no. The act became law, regardless.
● August 2022 – PACT Act to expand VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances, and provide generations of veterans – and their survivors – with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
Carol D Miller voted no. The act became law in spite of her no vote.
● August 2022 – Inflation Reduction Act.
The highlights:
– Takes aggressive action on the climate crisis by helping families save hundreds of dollars every year on their energy bills while strengthening our energy security, creating jobs and getting us closer to meeting our climate goals.
– Reduces the national deficit by forcing wealthy corporations to pay at least 15 percent tax.
– Lowers the cost of certain prescription drugs by enabling the government to negotiate the prices of expensive drugs for Medicare, a policy most nations already have.
– Caps the cost of insulin at $35 a month for people on Medicare (Republicans stripped out of the bill a similar protection for those on private insurance).
– Enforces the existing tax laws on the books, laws that are increasingly ignored as the IRS has too few agents to conduct audits of large accounts. People making less than $400,000 will not be audited at a higher rate and will not have a higher tax rate.
Carol D. Miller voted no as did every single Republican in the House and Senate.
— Linda Childers is from Ona.
