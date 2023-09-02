Recently, during inclement weather of high winds and heavy rain, a young soldier continued to guard the site of the unknown soldier. He showed honor and respect, something that is surely lacking for our military or for society today, those who now procrastinate to serve, thanks to left's ideas of today.
Our leaders today continue to send endless amounts of money to foreign countries while the U.S. struggles with all kinds of crises from poor leadership.
Our leaders and those on the left think it is barbarism not to allow 96 countries to cross an open border policy they allowed to happen, putting needless hardship on states on schools who don't offer their language, asking states to offer every amenity, food, shelter, baby suppliers or babysitters and on and on. Some illegals are ungrateful and you can't do enough for them. We have crime, drugs and cartels with guns and body armor crossing the border.
Life is no longer thought of as a precious gift from God. Lives are taken in all 50 states because of the endless crime. Thieves steal for a living instead of work. Some feel children are a nuisance for their careers. Some don't take the responsibility to use birth control or ask the guys to be responsible.
Our leaders are demanding and the left goes along to clamp down on fossil fuels. But not demanding it of China, India and others. We pay high gas and diesel fuel prices and high heating bill prices while our leaders accept dirty oil from foreign countries, and the U.S. pays whatever excessive price they offer.
Our leaders today and those on the left go along on climate change. Our leaders and those who protest on the left think humanity can control the weather and block the sun. God controls all things good and bad. The elite will still use their jets, their gas guzzling limousines and other amenities the left uses.
There are those who think God makes mistakes on creation, that they can remake a person into another person never mind how they were created. In their minds, some think God intended for them to hold bias and hatred for their life, their history.
Those on the left who want one-sided accountability, one-sided prosecution are out gloating. They escaped accountability for their wrongdoing. Their bank records, their documents and papers never saw the light of day, while Vice President and President, his storage of security papers ignored, his foreign issues ignored.
The country has been let down, the Gold Star families have been let down.
We have to do better when we vote who we elect. We have to be wiser who we put in office, who we put in charge of the leadership of our country.
Carole Williams
Shady Spring
