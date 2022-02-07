Apparently only a handful of individuals do not use GPS when traveling to unknown locations.
I am one of those people.
My phone has been known to have glitches before, so why would I rely on it to take me from Point A to Point B in a safe and timely manner?
Yes, I have trust issues.
Our newspaper has also reported on past GPS horror stories, most involving truckers directed to traverse narrow, curvy backroads in the heart of Appalachia.
These routes were not meant for 18-wheelers and traffic jams ensued – well, that is the rural America version of a traffic jam.
Whatever happened to the good, ol’ paper roadmaps that used to be stashed in every glovebox?
I miss those dinosaur-era navigational guides that showed roads, railroads, landmarks and lakes.
Remember the ’70s and ’80s when moms and dads would squabble over who didn’t fold the map correctly?
We still have a file cabinet drawer filled with these relics in the Daily Telegraph newsroom. I refuse to toss them in the belief that we may need them one day. If not, they may fetch a high price as an antique 50 years from now.
● ● ●
In truth, I am really not a fan of routes and road numbers when receiving hyper-local directions.
I prefer to travel by landmarks.
“Take a right at the giant oak tree.”
“Look for the next road after the red barn in the middle of the cow pasture.”
“Exit off when you see the neon sign for the nudie girl bar.”
It may not be a tasteful landmark, but it’s a sign that you’re on the right track.
● ● ●
I am navigationally impaired.
Attention to road signs and traffic patterns and highway merges don’t last long in my gray space.
I can travel to the same city a dozen times and still get confused about the correct route to my destination.
Such was the case on Christmas Eve when I traveled to a neighboring city – just an hour away – to pick up our new puppy.
The breeder texted me directions, which I translated into a very fixed, literal course.
When told to take a right after a specific traffic light, I did.
I then ended up in the Cracker Barrel parking lot.
Unsure about my next course of action, I asked the first person who looked least like a serial killer for assistance.
She was an older woman who apparently knew the neighborhood well.
The kindly lady provided specific directions to my destination, which included landmarks.
She then gave me a concerned, motherly look, and noted that the area I was traveling to was very rural. Her expression displayed worry that I may be meeting up with a Craigslist Killer.
After telling her that I was going to get a puppy, the woman’s expression softened and she again outlined the remainder of my journey in detail.
And this is one reason why I love Appalachia.
● ● ●
The point, and I do have one, is that we all don’t need electronic guidance devices to escort us on our way.
I am not embarrassed to ask someone at a gas station or fast-food restaurant parking lot for help in getting oriented and back on my route.
Sometimes the most fun part of a journey is the experience in getting there.
I enjoy seeing old barns, historic buildings and majestic trees even if they are off the beaten track and, perhaps, not on the most direct path. Nudie bars, not so much – but they are part of the scenery and usually inspire conversation and banter.
“Lost” may be a four-letter word, but it’s not a dirty one.
— Samantha Perry is editor of the Daily Telegraph. Contact her at sperry@bdtonline.com. Follow her @BDTPerry.