The year was 1983, and school was ready to resume at the brand new Montcalm High School.
I was a junior when I entered the new school for the first time. My seventh- through 10th-grade years had been completed at the old school near the intersection of Lorton Lick and River Road.
The old school was a mess — but it was our mess.
Situated near the banks of the Bluestone River, the school’s art department — located in the basement — would go under water each time there was a flood. But true to the spirit of a small school, there were always teachers, students and community volunteers on hand to haul the art supplies out of harm’s way.
The building had seen better days. Evidence of water damage was obvious each time a student rolled his or her eyes to the sky and looked toward the ceiling during class. But the stains were part of the culture.
We were a scrappy bunch at Montcalm High, and it took more than leaky roofs, rusty lockers and vintage bathrooms to get us off our learning game.
Air-conditioning, which modern reports tell us is a must-have for everyone, was a non-issue back then. The only cool air we received was from open windows. But we didn’t complain.
We had a school, books, blackboards and great teachers. What more could any student expect?
● ● ●
It was a little surprising that a new high school was built at Montcalm, as the tiny community had been the target of a closure many times in the past.
A new elementary school was built in the 1970s — I attended my first classes there in second grade — but the high school was a contentious issue.
When I was in fifth grade, I recall my mother telling me I would not be going to school one day that week. I asked why, and she attempted to explain to me — in a youngster’s language — about a community show of support against closing the high school. I’m not sure I truly understood, but I did realize most of the students at Montcalm Elementary and Montcalm High were absent that day in a show of solidarity. Most importantly, the high school was not closed.
A few years later we learned of the plan to build a new high school. Community members were thrilled, as were the students — but there was a little apprehension as well.
There was something comforting about the old building — the white picket fence students sat on at lunch, the basketball hoop outside where a pick-up game could always be found and our Cracker Jack-box gym, which seemed more appropriate as a hamster cage than a facility for junior high and high school sports.
● ● ●
The old Montcalm High was a familiar face in the community. All of my older siblings attended the school, and so it seemed like an old friend the first time I walked its halls as a student.
Certainly, there were issues. Crumbling ceilings. Out-of-date classrooms. Cracked tile. The list could go on and on. But we had a habit of ignoring the bad as we focused on all that was good about Montcalm High.
At that time we didn’t have a football team, but that didn’t matter. Basketball was our focus, even though we did have to play our games at the Brushfork Armory.
Although that may sound like an obstacle, for us the armory was a second home.
As a cheerleader, I loved being on the sidelines at the armory games. The venue provided visions of what it would be like to cheer at a big school or college game.
● ● ●
Walking inside the gym of our new Montcalm High for the first time was a shock. It appeared to have a yellow tint, and the floor was not wood, but rubber. Yet after a few days we soon became accustomed to the look and feel of the facility. The new gym was different, but good.
The biggest surprise for me during that first year at the new school came on the night when Montcalm hosted Bramwell for a boy’s basketball game.
The two schools had always shared a rivalry, but on this night it seemed every member of both communities turned out for the game and a peek at the new school. Practicing in an isolated hallway prior to the game, the cheerleaders had been immune to the crowd. Walking into the gymnasium to be greeted by what appeared to be thousands was a humbling experience.
Everyone, it seemed, left the game with a smile — happy to be part of a good-natured rivalry, and thrilled a tiny community still had its school.
Who would have guessed then that Bramwell would be closed years later, and many of their students would become Montcalm Generals.
● ● ●
Through the years, school consolidations and closures have become the norm. But response to these measures have been met with a broad scale of emotion — from excitement and happiness to frustration and fury.
I understand both sides.
These tiny institutes of learning, often sporting crumbling bricks and leaky roofs, belong to the communities — and the people who live there.
They are old souls in quaint and spunky towns filled with hundreds of multi-generational folks protecting their history.
It’s hard to believe that 40 years have passed since the opening of the new Montcalm High School.
But the “new school” is now the heartbeat for four decades of students, as well as a new generation embarking into the hallowed halls this year.
We can only hope their school days will be as good as ours from so many years ago.
