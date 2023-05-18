What would spring be without lovers, poets and flowers? There's a ship of love that sails on with you and me aboard. A love boat that never stops for wind or rain, that can never stop for woe and pain. Oh, I wish we were all aboard that ship, picking up lovers around the world. No one left behind.
Even when the tide is against us, when it seems no one cares, there's aways a helping hand outstretched for each one of us. So let the winds blow us down, roll us around, let the lights go out, a smile will brighten the rough spots.
On that love boat, there can never be a NO VACANCY sign. No tears (except those of happiness), always beautiful red roses and a sweet book of poems to fill the many hours aboard. There will be gold and orange and purple winged butterflied and bees humming to dispel a sea of heartbreak. No grumpy old men or snarky old dames allowed on my ship of amour. Kisses come cheaper by the dozen. Hugs offer pounds of prevention. Love is in chargel
So cast adrift with our minds wandering; I'll be Crusoe and you be Friday, and so let our tears of joy blend and we'll become a happy one on that ship of love. Everyone is family on this ship of dreams. We all stand together.
Remember the scene, even as the Titanic went down, let us sing, let us sing until the compartments fill and we go down where the fishes swim, so happy are we! Close your eyes and dream. Let your anchor out, and just believe it can happen to you. No troubles can rock this boat, baby, no albatross flies to curse this ship. No ancient mariner to tell a tale of impending shipwreck on some desert isle. Don't picture love on the rocks, but suntans on the deck.
Captains of our destiny! Shipmates on an eternal cruise! Setting a course for endless adventure, laughter and fun. All aboard! Words that praise are the only words allowed aboard.
Blowing the blues away, reading from the classic romancers under an Artemis III moon. Ain't it grand to be on a ship of love, where everyone knows your name and no one walks alone?
On sail, on sail, through wind and rain, pain and terror! Captains of our destiny! Shipmates on a ship of love. You're my Friday, I'm your Crusoe, now and forever, on this ship of love, ship of love. So let us make the earth a love ship. No war, no hate and everyone, let us sing. We're all in this together.
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
