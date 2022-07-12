Not sure if you have been keeping score, but it appears that the country is ready for change at the top – and the general election is still a couple of years down the road.
White House economists can talk until they are blue in the face about the favorable numbers being posted by the nation’s economy, but as long as it takes $80 – or more – to fill the gas tank, well, their pitch is just a word salad to us out here in the real world.
Needless to say, perhaps, but people are not happy.
The latest polling for President Joe Biden is terrible and has been trending this way for awhile. His standing is jjust as bad for Democrats hoping to hold onto their seats in Congress and keep control of both the House and the Senate in the mid-term elections this fall.
The president’s approval rating? Not good. According to a reputable New York Times/Siena College poll, voters nationwide give Biden a 33 percent job-approval rating.
Oof.
The concerns? Myriad.
The economy and inflation are not doing the president any favors, not with inflation and the gas bill eating up household incomes. As such, the mood of the country is decidedly sour. More than three-quarters of registered voters, according to the poll, see the United States moving in the wrong direction. And the feeling is mutual, from cocktail parties in exclusive conclaves to the beer halls in more, shall we say, democratic blue-collar communities.
Even across party lines, the news for the president was bad. Pretty easy to guess that the Republicans had had their fill of Biden long before now, but the Dems are ready to move on, too, with 64 percent of Democratic voters wanting a new standard-bearer in the 2024 presidential campaign.
For all of those happy and delusional Trumpists rejoicing in the ugly numbers for the competition, well, here’s your bucket of ice water: The same poll found that Donald Trump has been weakened with nearly half the Republican Party primary voters wanting someone different for president in 2024. A substantial number of Republicans, too, say they will abandon Trump if he wins his party’s nomination.
Sorry, not sorry, but I find that refreshing. And there is more.
First, about one in five Republican voters say the former president assisted, if not led, the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The House select committee investigating the attempted insurrection is, on a periodic basis, sharing evidence with the public that firmly indicts Trump as a conspirator to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. His polling numbers, in my humble estimation, cannot improve with such a steady diet of revelations.
And who among GOPers are most disgusted with Trump and ready to move on? A clear majority of primary voters under 35 as well as those with at least a college degree – i.e. smart, young people.
As for President Biden, who at 79 is already the oldest president in American history, young Dems are beating the drum to move in a different – and younger – direction, too.
In fact, both parties should consider sending the old timers home for good. Speaker Pelosi? Get her a rocking chair. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, too, needs to step down to make way for others.
America is best when it shows its youthful vigor and exuberance – moving the country forward as a global leader and a beacon of demmocracy for all of oppressed peoples of the world to see and admire.
And no matter how you try to pitch it, neither Trump nor Biden is the next generation’s John Kennedy.
Now, that’s the kind of change at the top that I can support.
— J. Damon Cain is the executive editor of The Register-Herald. Contact him at dcain@register-herald.com.