Juda Price was the Kennedy Award winner for the outstanding football player in the state this past year, and yet WVU football coach Neal Brown didn’t offer him a scholarship but invited him to walk on to a losing football program.
WVU offers scholarships to athletes from other states. These players are not 5-star athletes, but average players or rejects we get from the portal system.
I think it’s time for Brown and WVU’s men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins to earn the millions of dollars we pay them. Let them coach, teach and develop our home grown athletes. These student athletes, after graduation, would be more apt to stay in West Virginia and contribute to the growth of the state.
WVU will never be the Alabama of NCAA football or Duke in men’s basketball and generate the revenue to grow the money coffers of the university. WVU’s revenues are down but President E. Gordon Gee, Huggins, former athletics director Oliver Luck and former footbal coach Dana Holgerson had to join the “Big 12” at great expense. So, maybe we need to look at what level WV should compete.
In football and basketball, these programs have a set number of scholarships they can offer to athletes. What would be wrong to have a set number that has to be given to the in-state athletes? Let’s take care of our own athletes.
Tom Evans
Oceana
