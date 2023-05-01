What is sin?
Sin is something that goes against God’s laws, and two days ago I came face to face with a sin. A minor sin, but a sin anyway. I live on a golf course and a golfer hit a ball that broke a large glass panel on the side of my house that extended about two feet out from the house that displayed flowers. The culprit failed to come forward and offer to pay for the damage. And I thought to myself he or she not only owes me for the damage, but the soul now is involved, because it stores the sin and is the real man. This is what returns to God when life ends.
Many believe Jesus has the power to forgive sin and this is true, but it must be through God, because He created the soul. God wants each sin to be forgiven on its own merit, because the recipient must understand what the sin is before it can be removed.
As mortals, we accumulate sins, but many are unknown because God sets the standard. Once we enter the spirit world, our sins will be revealed. So for the golfer that hit that ball, I can’t judge you, but I do know you will be judged by your actions.
As mortals we have a problem, because throughout life we accumulate sin, and can’t comprehend all of our sins. But in the spirit world, God judges each sin, and we must compensate Him for the sin. This happens once the soul is acclimated to its surroundings. Remember, life is like a vapor, but your real life begins in the spirit world.
Robert Morgan
Daniels
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.