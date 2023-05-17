I just read that Governor James Conley Justice II is looking to run for the United States Senate. He wants to represent West Virginia on the national stage.
I love West Virginia. I’ve always had a nice time passing through. The folks were good to me and I personally can’t get enough of the place.
Well, there was one spot I had quite enough of very quickly.
Traveling through with the family, one of the highlights includes the State House. Nice place. Good looking.
Two years ago, we made our way down to the river. We ended up down the block and across the street from the Governor’s Mansion.
At the time I had already been working to stop the flow of opioids and help people who were suffering. I’ve spent a great deal of my life’s time over these past few years doing that – or helping families who are impacted or who lost a loved one.
It was hard for me to comprehend what I was seeing outside the Governor’s Mansion and all along the streets surrounding it.
People sleeping on benches, laying on the ground, wandering around in a stupor. It was clear what was going on. Charleston was being destroyed.
What I saw in Charleston should make the governor ashamed. Now he’s running off to Washington, DC. Charleston can be listed with San Francisco, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Chicago. What’s next – an entire state made into the nightmare world of men like Governor James Conley Justice II?
Alfred Brock
Wayne MI
