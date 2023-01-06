What came before the Big Bang, and what exists outside of the universe it created?
Until recently, scientists could only guess at what lay past the edge of spacetime. However, cosmologist Laura Mersini-Houghton thinks she knows.
In 2005-2006, she and a co-worker made 7 predictions in order to prove the existence of a multiverse (multiple or infinite numbers of universes) that embodies a family of universes that thrive in a quantum landscape whose peaks and valleys conceal them – until big bangs occur, to some.
If right, she just became the woman that made the greatest discovery in human history. But what evidence is there? Well, in 2013 the Planck telescope was launched, and it made the most detailed map of our cosmic microwave background radiation. Laura had predicted a gigantic void in space and several other voids that were caused by baby-universes leaving imprints on our universe before the creation of our universe. Mathematically, she predicted the size and location of these voids: they have all been found. Her 7th prediction is still being studied; it deals with ‘dark flow’ and the possibility that another universe bumped ours, causing a bruise and gravitationally pulls hundred of galaxies toward it. Wow!
Since her results, other cosmologists have offered models for multiverses and ways to scientifically verify them. Then there’s me. As far as I know, Laura (nor any other human) has ever in human history (except in science fiction works) dared to name a universe. In fact, all we call our universe is a generic term that once included everything there was. We now know there’s more. So let me be the first ever to name her entire multiverse Democriverse (after the ancient atheist and first Greek philosopher to imagine many universes). Simply call it the “D-verse” for shorthand notation.
You must remember this egomania on my part is not unprecedented. North and South America were not named after their discoverers or the people native to them. So, forever forth let a multi-vervse be known as the “D-verse”. Long let it expand! Or better if I say they?
Lonnie Bailey
Pineville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.