What about a workplace campaign?

While there are many ways to donate and support the United Way of Southern West Virginia, one of those ways that works well is the workplace campaign. Workplace campaigns allow businesses to empower their employees to become part of local solutions to local problems. When a local business partners with the United Way of Southern West Virginia, that business and its employees are not only helping address the needs in our community, but also creating a positive impact on that business. Aligning with the United Way provides the business with an unparalleled value proposition to work together to create opportunities for a better life for all.
The United Way is a top charity brand. United Way Worldwide is widely known and well respected, ranking in the #2 spot for the Philanthropy 400 rankings. United Way has topped this prestigious list 24 times since 1991!
The United Way is a community leader that impacts change in the realms of health, education, and financial stability.
The United Way is comprised of a strong network of business, nonprofit, and government sectors.
There are over 5,000 annual donors throughout southern West Virginia. An impressive number but certainly one I would like to see grow each year.
As the business leader of your company, by starting a workplace campaign, you can build company morale and foster team spirit; cultivate leaders through employee development opportunities; connect your company and employees to the community; align your organization with the good work of the United Way which helps you build respect and a good reputation in the community; and improve employee regard for company leaders, which can result in higher job satisfaction and sense of purpose for your employees.
As an employee of a company that promotes workplace campaigns, you can experience the benefit of making an informed investment in your community; get connected with volunteer and advocacy opportunities; showplace your leadership skills through workplace campaign chairperson positions; have an option to donate via payroll deduction pre-tax, which maximizes every dollar you donate; and provides you with information on critical community issues, which allows you opportunities to be part of the solution!
There are many successful workplace campaigns, comprised of various sizes and types of businesses, throughout our service area, such as the City of Beckley, New River Health Association who was named our Community Partner of the Year at the 2019 Leaders Club Breakfast, Brake Supply, Raleigh General Hospital, United Bank and many, many others who have chosen to make it easy for their employees to give back to the community through payroll deductions. We also partner with the State of West Virginia, which allows state agencies to host campaigns in their local office such as DHHR, Division of Rehabilitation Services, DOH, and DEP, all which have allowed United Way to conduct workplace presentations to their employees.
Every dollar donated to United Way makes a difference, so no gift is too small. How many of us could forego a soft drink or coffee to know that the couple of dollars you are spending there can make a big difference in the life of someone who needs shoes or shelter? Just last month during a campaign presentation to the City of Beckley Department of Public Works, the group was informed that through our Equal Footing Shoe Program we have been able to provide over 600 pair of shoes this year to children in need. When they were informed that $5 a paycheck may not be missed much by them, but could buy a new pair of shoes for a child in our local school systems, one generous gentleman donated $60 on the spot! That showed how he wanted to be a hand raiser and game changer in our community, which is very much appreciated.
If you are an employee and think this would be a good idea at your business, please talk to someone in your organization who can help make that happen. If you are a business leader in our community, please give this idea some thought and contact Christine Cowley at the United Way at 304-253-2111 if you are interested or would like to learn more.
Please consider being a hand raiser and a game changer by making your contribution or pledge to The United Way of Southern West Virginia. You can pledge conveniently and securely online at www.unitedwayswv.org or by calling 304-253-2111 to speak with a United Way representative. You may also mail your contribution to United Way of Southern West Virginia, PO Box 5456, Beckley, WV 25801.
Nancy Kissinger is the United Way Campaign chair.