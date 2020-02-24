What 2-1-1 means to our state

I hope you all had an opportunity to see recently that Gov. Jim Justice proclaimed Feb. 11, 2020, as West Virginia 2-1-1 Day! I have mentioned this wonderful service several times over the months of these weekly articles and am very happy to know the governor also understands and appreciates what 2-1-1 means not only to southern West Virginia, but all of the Mountain State.
The proclamation by Gov. Justice read:
Whereas, West Virginia 2-1-1 provides free assistance to our state, providing human service referrals to connect West Virginia residents to vital community resources such as free confidential crisis and emergency counseling, food resources, health care assistance, insurance assistance, housing payment assistance, utility payment assistance, employment services, veteran services, child care referrals, and family services; and
Whereas, making the social services ecosystem more efficient in West Virginia by ensuring people in need are connected to agencies that can help them; and
Whereas, the West Virginia 2-1-1 network and United Ways of West Virginia partner to provide assistance for all citizens of West Virginia; and
Whereas, United Ways of West Virginia assumed governance of West Virginia 2-1-1 on March 12, 2019; and
Whereas, since 2019, United Ways across West Virginia have answered over 16,000 calls from citizens requesting a variety of different assistance needs; and
Whereas, United Ways of West Virginia has added a text and chat feature to try and ensure easy access to services.
Now, Therefore, Be it Resolved that I, Jim Justice, Governor of the Great State of West Virginia, do hereby proclaim FEBRUARY 11, 2020, as:
WEST VIRGINIA 2-1-1 DAY
In the Mountain State and encourage all citizens to join me in this observance.
In Witness Whereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of West Virginia to be affixed.
Done at the Capitol, City of Charleston, State of West Virginia, this the Thirtieth day of January, in the year of our Lord, Two Thousand Twenty, and in the One Hundred Fifty-Seventh year of the state.
Signed by Jim Justice, Governor, and Mac Warner, Secretary of State
What an amazing way to recognize the great work of this program.
Here at the United Way of Southern West Virginia, we are very fortunate to have our own 2-1-1 specialist, Marsha Shonk. Marsha daily helps people in need and is able to direct them to the services they need. She is very passionate about her work and totally committed to bringing whatever resolution she can to problems those in need in our community are having. She has stated that even if you or your family don’t have a need for help from 2-1-1, you probably know someone who does need that help. We don’t know what problems other people face on a daily basis, but please know that 2-1-1 is there to help.
