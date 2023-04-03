West Virginians have dodged a bullet – for now. The WV Senate tabled a bill that would have allowed our industry friendly Department of Environmental Protection – the agency who let the MCHM spill happen and who ban scientists from recording radioactivity at frack sites – to oversee radioactive waste.
This matters because the nuclear industry has just persuaded WV to permit small nuclear reactors in this state.
Although the lobbyists claim small reactors generate less waste, Stanford and British Columbia University studies found that the volume of radioactive waste from small reactors will be 2 to 30 times more than that of large reactors and that small reactors create more spent fuel per unit of energy produced.
Stored in pools and casks at reactor sites around the United States, spent fuel rods are accumulating at a rate of about 2,000 metric tonnes per year. Should there be a prolonged cooling interruption, the water in these pools can boil off, releasing radioactive particles into the atmosphere. Further, for needed storage efficiency, US regulations risk nuclear criticality by permitting rod rearrangement.
Though such facilities are carbon-free, they would take over ten years to construct, but according to scientific consensus, climate change needs to be addressed immediately.
New research suggests that the temperature of the Earth beneath West Virginia is capable of supporting commercial-scale, geothermal energy. Enter Advanced Geothermal Systems, a new type of geothermal power using enclosed loops of horizontal wells in shallower rock. Only requiring temperatures of 150°F, AGS has no carbon footprint, no toxic emissions and supplies the essential 24/7 baseload missing from all other green energy technologies.
Also, the Dept of Energy’s Wells of Opportunity Initiative plans to convert abandoned gas and oil wells – of which there are thousands in West Virginia – to geothermal energy, since most of the work has already been done.
Promoted by nuclear profiteers for 60 years yet still heavily dependent on subsidies and the ability to influence governments, the industry continues to face unresolved, radioactive waste challenges. Geothermal’s clean, baseload, energy can thus win the day.
Barbara Daniels
Craigsville
