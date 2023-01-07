As the Legislature convenes this coming week with the state treasury holding nearly $2 billion in reserve, we would be foolish to think that the Republicans – from the governor, to the leadership, to the rank and file in both chambers – would place a bet on the people of this state by addressing obvious needs. After all, when is the last time these lawmakers did something like that of their own volition?
What they will do, and to their credit, what they have told us they will do, is take an oversized slice of those dollars and offer significant tax cuts that will disproportionately favor the wealthy. And with that, they will fail to move this state forward on multiple fronts, missing a grand opportunity that may not come this way again for another generation.
Surely, Gov. Jim Justice must know the irony of it all, that he, like the Democrats in Charleston whom he once led, have been greatly weakened by massive Republican electoral gains in both chambers of the Legislature these past four years.
Call it too much of a good thing.
The Republicans own a 31-3 majority in the Senate and an 88-12 advantage in the House. So, they can pursue whatever agenda they please. And they will.
The governor is in a tenuous if not powerless position, now. He ran hard and effectively against the constitutional amendments that these Republican leaders put on the ballot this last November, proposals that would have sliced taxes that largely funded county governments and, by extension, local public schools. As such, the people spoke at the ballot box and the proposals went down in flames. The governor’s aggressive and public opposition did not sit well with the GOP leadership.
Now, they are coming for the money. And they know, with their super majorities, that the governor is powerless to stop them.
Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, the Senate Finance chairman, says the new caucus will be under no obligation to consider any policy the governor favors.
“He has come out and disenfranchised himself and his ability to deal honestly with this Legislature,” Tarr told MetroNews back in November as the dust from the election settled.
“Frankly, I don’t think the Legislature should be wasting that valuable time in the governor meddling in a strong conservative agenda.”
Well, it is unfortunate that Tarr and others on the ultra conservative side of the ledger ignore policy that would go a long way toward fixing some of what ails this state – beginning with its most vulnerable populations – all in favor of cutting taxes.
And, sorry, governor, but no matter how many times you say it, the people of West Virginia are not on some magical rocket ship ride to Planet Prosperity.
Instead, we have 6,500 or so children in foster care. What would it cost to fully staff Child Protective Services so that all children in the foster care system would have an advocate who checks in regularly and follows up hard on reports of abuse?
Or check in with surviving family members of inmates who died in the state’s custody this past year – 13 alone at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver. What would it cost to fully staff our jails with professionals in security and health care so that inmates would not have to fear for their life? As of this past November, there were 1,010 vacancies out of 3,800 total positions at state facilities. How will that get fixed by cutting taxes?
Or how about reversing course on a terrible trend that has seen the higher education budget shrink proportionately in the past decade from 10.8 percent of the general revenue fund to 9.5 percent? Certainly, we all understand the advantages of making college more accessible to a greater number of students in this state, simultaneously reducing tuition and debt, increasing economic outcomes and graduating more critical thinkers.
Or how about allocating more funds to assist the essential workers in child care now that the federal pandemic relief funds are running out? Consider this: Some parents make just a fistful of dollars more than the new income threshold and those young adults are going to face a decision, either pay for child care – on average, an $845 monthly bill in West Virginia – or leave the workforce to stay home and take care of the kids. Which is the healthier option for the state?
And while we are on education, how about putting qualified teachers in each and every classroom? The latest numbers show that the state is short a staggering 1,544 qualified teachers across the state. How can we expect our children to receive an engaging education, one that challenges and excites, when the teachers are overburdened or not qualified or, sometimes, both?
And then ask Sen. Tarr just what is he going to do with a state that is listing toward a shipwreck on all of these foundational issues critical to the economic vitality of the state.
For once in a long time, the state has the resources to deal with underperformance on so many levels. Our legislators should do the right thing, the smart thing, and invest a large chunk of those reserves in the people of this state.
They are worth the wager.
