In the "How They Voted" article on June 11, 2021 there was not a lot of voting activity to report so I expect most readers may have skimmed over the resolution passed by the Senate (S. Res 229). This resolution expressed solidarity with the Afghan people by recognizing the devastating attack on a girls school in Kabul, Afghanistan where more than 85 people were killed, mostly students.
Quality education is the right of every child. Evidence shows that access to quality education reduces poverty, improves gender equality, advances economic prosperity, improves peace and security, and strengthens public health. The Global Partnership for Education (GPE) is a leading international organization in basic education, with a presence in 76 countries. GPE brings together international donors, the private sector, and community groups to build resilient education systems. I feel most Americans would want a more peaceful and equitable world and with the recent pandemic, to see more robust public health globally.
Our Senators Manchin and Capito and Representatives McKinley, Miller and Mooney should support the bipartisan resolutions (S. Res 240 and H. Res 225) affirming the role of the United States in improving access to quality, inclusive public education and improved learning outcomes for children and adolescents, particularly for girls, in the poorest countries through the Global Partnership for Education. Our leaders should ask President Biden for a pledge of $1 billon over 5 years for the GPE.
Josephine Reece
Morgantown
(formerly of Mullens)