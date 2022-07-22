In West Virginia, the 2022-2023 school year starts in less than a month, and families who once relied on the Hope Scholarship for educational funding are scrambling to figure out what to do now.
On July 6, the Kanawha County Circuit Court granted an injunction to abolish the Hope Scholarship, the nation’s broadest educational savings account. The decision strips away educational opportunities for thousands of children across the state.
So why has Hope been nixed? Like most confounding rulings, the answer can be found in the wake of bureaucracy. Self-interested labor unions have gripped West Virginia school districts for decades.
In 2019, a transformational educational choice bill (SB451) died in the Legislature after union leaders called for a two-day strike, claiming there was no other choice. The bill would have provided 1,000 education savings accounts for children with special needs or those with documented cases of bullying. The bill also included a 5 percent teacher pay raise, a $2,000 bonus for math teachers, a $250 tax credit for school supply purchases, and another $145 million added to the state’s public-school budget. That bill would have helped parents, teachers and students alike. Yet, self-interested union leaders and their political allies said “no.”
Today, history is repeating itself.
The Legislature enacted the Hope Scholarship program in 2021, available to more than 90 percent of the state’s students, allocating state funds to assist families paying for private school, tutoring, homeschool programs and supplies, and other educational therapies. In a state like West Virginia, where the median family income is low, few options exist outside of the traditional public school system which, sadly, has had few opportunities to flourish. Through Hope, every family in West Virginia had a chance to choose which educational path suits their child best no matter their ZIP code.
Unfortunately, after the triumph of the Hope Scholarship passage, anti-choice leaders came back with a vengeance. They’ve successfully halted a program that would have provided more funding for the students they proclaim to support, leaving thousands of families holding the bag.
In January 2022, a year after the law passed, and as parents began to prepare Hope applications, Beaver v. Moore was filed and a subsequent request for injunction was filed in April. Plaintiffs, Public Funds Public Schools, a group known nationally for its fights against choice, argue that children who remained in public school would be disadvantaged by children using scholarship money – money they believe is rightly owed to public schools. Here’s why they’re wrong:
The law, in accordance with Article 12, Section 1 of the West Virginia Constitution, affords monies to support additional opportunities for students to enjoy free schooling. Expanding educational opportunities provides a tailored approach to education for each unique child, rather than outdated “one size fits all” policies.
Financially, the Hope Scholarship legislation affords more funds to the traditional public school system.
In West Virginia, the state average public school funding per pupil is around $11,800. Under Hope, even after the subtraction of allotted scholarship money of $4,300, nearly $8,000 remains with the public school the child previously attended. In other words, when a child utilizes the Hope Scholarship, the child’s slotted public school system continues to retain a substantive majority of what would have been provided – regardless of the fact the child no longer attends that school.
More money and fewer students means Hope increased public school funding per pupil. The program gives school districts more opportunities to improve resources and offer more services for a wider range of students. School choice programs like Hope have had positive effects on traditional public school systems throughout the nation.
Families across West Virginia depended on scholarship money to provide the education their children needed. With an order from the court to permanently disband the Hope Scholarship less than a month before school begins, vulnerable families have been sent into chaos.
West Virginia’s educational landscape should allow every child to thrive – we need programs like Hope to make that possible.
— Jessica Dobrinsky is the policy analyst at the Cardinal Institute for West Virginia Policy.
