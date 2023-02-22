The great people of this state have been through a lot over the past few years. The pandemic and the woeful response from our state and federal government have left many West Virginians wondering if their government is looking out for them or even on the same team. From lockdowns to mandates our leaders’ response to this crisis made things exponentially worse and those who questioned them at the time were dismissed, ridiculed and then ultimately silenced. This complete failure from those we entrust to look out for our best interests naturally resulted in the common citizen wondering who is standing up for them and for their family’s best interest.
The beginning of the 86th legislative session was the perfect opportunity for the Republican supermajority in both chambers to prove that the people did have a voice within their government. A fresh start to focus on historic tax reform, reducing spending and beginning the process of rebuilding the people’s faith in their elected officials has now turned into the grim realization that there are too many elected, and unelected, officials in power who simply do not represent the people they are supposed to serve.
The latest example of this glaring divide between the will of the people and their government can be found in House Bill 2882 which passed both chambers with overwhelming support from GOP members and unanimous Democrat support. The bill may not appear on its face to be controversial, but as always, the devil is in the details. It was a supplemental appropriation to the state’s economic development fund. The main provision provided for $115 million to this fund, however what is not stated in the bill is that $105 million was going to Form Energy, a privately held startup corporation. The state has already spent $75 million on the project and another $110 million is planned go to them soon, totaling $290 million in taxpayers’ funds going to billionaires who stand in direct opposition to our culture, our values and our way of life.
As one of the most economically disadvantaged states in the nation, the fact that our government was going to just give away $105 million to any corporation was baffling, however it gets much worse as you learn more about this “deal.” Form Energy is a corporation that is owned by individuals such as Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates who are the richest and third richest men in America, respectively, with a total net worth of over $330 billion. Like its owners, Form Energy is also all in on renewable energy and wants nothing more than to destroy the coal and natural gas industries in order to reach zero emissions in the next decade. While details are scarce, what is known about the Form Energy project in Weirton is that they will be producing iron-air batteries that will have the ability to hold more power for longer durations with the hopes of making solar and wind energy more viable for the power grids worldwide. The goal is to make coal and natural gas obsolete and the effect this will have on our state, especially the communities within the southern coalfields will be utterly devastating.
During the impassioned debate on the floor of the House of Delegates it was revealed that there were no pictures or even drawings of the battery for the members to review prior to the vote. I was one of the 25 Republican members who voted against this horrible deal. This is not a risky $290 million loan to an established company within an existing industry, it is a $290 million gift to Bill Gates and Form Energy from you and your family. The money will be coming from the state’s surplus, which is made up of taxes from wages and severance taxes from the coal and natural gas industry.
I respectfully submit that nurses, teachers, police officers and coal miners should not be asked to give their hard-earned money to billionaires to develop technology designed to eliminate the coal and natural gas industry. This expenditure of state funds on a private company is the mother of all crony capitalist projects.
The optics could not be worse. While West Virginians wait for action from their Legislature on the drug epidemic, tax cuts, jails, PEIA and medical freedom, we are busy giving Bill Gates their tax dollars so he can kill their local economy and further decimate their communities. If we simply divided up the $290 million between each of our 55 counties that would result in $5.3 million per county for schools, hospitals and local communities. Now that we have already given away $180 million there is little doubt that the remaining $110 million can be stopped.
It saddens me to have to write this, but it hurts me even more to know that this type of disrespect and betrayal towards the people will continue unless legislators speak out against it. I thank God daily for the honor of fighting on behalf of the people of Beckley and the Mountain State and you deserve to know the truth.
