To those of us who live here and love West Virginia, it does not sit well that we are the only state in which there are fewer residents now than there were in 1950. In fact, the state has lost a greater percentage of its residents than any other state — 3.2 percent between 2010 and 2020. Among the reasons cited by some analysts are the decades-long declines in our traditional industries.
That may have been part of the story at the start of the population decline, but a better explanation in more recent years is the failure for far too long to adapt to new economic realities.
Thankfully, some of our more forward-thinking state officials have gotten creative, not just in attracting the kinds of employers that could help diversify and expand our economy, but in trying to retain and attract residents. Now, they’ve expanded one of those efforts, as Ascend West Virginia has added a fifth location in which out-of-state workers can apply to live. The New River Gorge/Fayetteville area joins Morgantown, the Greenbrier Valley, Elkins and the Eastern Panhandle as spots for which applicants can receive $12,000 and free passes for whitewater rafting, golf, rock climbing, horseback riding, skiing and ziplining if they move.
“The residents of our mountain towns are some of the most warm and welcoming people you’ll find anywhere in the nation,” said state Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby. “They’re eagerly awaiting these new folks to move in.”
Indeed, we are. Program officials are to be commended for expanding its reach. The rest of us must continue to build on that momentum.
