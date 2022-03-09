We understand how frustrated county and city officials must feel about pumping precious taxpayer dollars into the local no-kill animal shelter only to see the bill go up and up and up, year after year after year.
We understand because those are dollars taken out of our paychecks. We feel that.
But for officials to be thinking about funding the construction of a new and separate facility run by an administration that would euthanize animals to control the population seems like a draconian decision reached in the absence of citizen input.
We think officials need to slow down, take a deep breath and go back to the drawing board. Clearly, there are other more desirable solutions and strategies.
There is a limit to our benevolence in most things, especially in governmental affairs, but we do care about our four-legged friends and that must not be underappreciated. Certainly, we citizens are due a more thoughtful approach rather than having officials throw their hands into the air and adopt euthanasia as part of our animal control strategy.
That is something we cannot support.
We need answers that would rein in costs and simultaneously promote the general health and well-being of man’s best friend. We must also leave the professionals in charge, and the folks at the Humane Society of Raleigh County (HSRC) – dedicated and experienced caretakers – fit the bill.
This is not an issue that just reared its ugly head last month. And, most certainly, we know it is not an issue that will be solved – to the satisfaction of many – by simply building a kill facility.
And that is what we are talking about.
The situation is just this simple: The number of stray dogs and cats is overwhelming the animal shelter operated by the non-profit Humane Society to the point that, since February, the shelter has been unable to accept most dogs that are brought in by Raleigh Animal Control.
We would encourage our civic leaders to consider beefing up laws for owners to spay and neuter their pets – under penalty of law – and spend some of those tax dollars on enforcement of those laws. Breeding kennels would have to be licensed, and any illegal puppy mills shut down, heavily fined and their owners tossed in jail.
Pet owners, too, should be required to insert an identity chip in their pet so that if and when it runs away it can be quickly identified and returned home without so much as spending a single night at the shelter.
Laws should be and can be written that protect animals from abuse. Stiff penalties would be part of the program.
All of that and more would create a consistent message that pet owners in Raleigh County will be held responsible.
At the same time, if the county and city have enough money to build a separate facility, and hire enough employees to staff it, they certainly have the funds – instead – to help the Humane Society add to its space, especially its outdoor space so the animals don’t have to spend so much time cooped up in cages most days.
A dog park would be an appropriate addition, too, to any plans for the humane treatment of our furry friends.
We should be proud as a community that we have and continue to support a no-kill facility. It says much about our basic humanity, a brand that fits well with who we are.