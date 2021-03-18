In the spring, my grandma and I used to sit outside. We did nothing but be there, on the porch. But, if her nose started itching, she’d glance over at me. We both knew what that meant. She had taught me well. Someone was going to pay an unexpected visit. So, best put something on the stove just in case.
How did we know? Her nose was itchy, obviously. It wasn’t allergies. It wasn’t a cold. It was something different – a good old wives’ tale. To this day, I think I still believe them (or would like to).
These hills are full of churches and God-fearing people, but there’s room for a book full of superstitions. As much as the Bible was mentioned, so were the wives’ tales. Maybe the two contradict in some ways, but here it’s just what we know.
Whenever I see someone scratch their hand, there’s only one word that comes to my head: money. Depending on the hand, it could mean getting money or losing it. Itchy ear? Sorry to say, but that means someone is talking about you. Depending on the ear, it could be good or bad, so don’t worry too much – unless it’s the left. If so, that might be a good thing to try and scope out on Sunday dinner. But if a butterfly lands on you, it’s alright. Something new is going to come.
I don’t think I ever questioned them, but I never had a reason. I still don’t. Not even cooking cabbage on New Year with a coin. I especially made sure to do that this year. Sure, my neighbors probably hated smelling it, but we need a little bit of luck. Why waste the magic?
Sure, it’s probably turned me into a crazy person. It’s like a light goes off in my head when my hand starts to itch. When I’m around people, I assume everyone knows. But instead, I often sound like an old witch when I try to explain it. But it’s OK. They need to know anyway, just in case.
I don’t know where they come from. I don’t know why they’re still around. But some people like me still believe them. If they’ve been carried down for that long, I’d love to know the story.
Maybe they were created to help protect homes and family from strangers. Maybe they just had to rely on their gut. It might sound wild, but they had to do whatever they had to do in order to feel security in their home.
Now, if my nose itches, I probably won’t throw beans on the stove and whip up some cornbread. But if someone does knock on my door, I won’t be surprised. The women taught me well.
— Hannah Morgan, a native of Wyoming County, is attending WVU in pursuit of a career in journalism. Her email is hannahmorgan13943@hotmail.com.