In a remarkable scene and assembly, one for the ages, Congress gathered this week to hear a direct plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who, appearing virtually, asked for additional military assistance in his nation’s defense against Russian aggression.
It was by all measures a stirring address from a world leader, a besieged ally whose small, peaceful nation had been forced into a defensive war, on its home turf, against a superior military force. But as Russian President Vladimir Putin is learning, this Ukrainian and countless others are not backing down. Not now. Not ever.
Neither should the U.S. in its resolve to defend democracy, liberty and freedom no matter where the battle line is drawn.
No, we do not yet support our nation’s direct participation in establishing and maintaining a no-fly zone as a defensive shield for defenseless Ukrainians. We fully acknowledge that time may be drawing to a close, that our position is becoming less tenable with each and every Russian bombardment of an urban center that takes the lives of innocent people, leaving blood and rubble, broken buildings and dead children – not as a military tactic, but a psychological ploy.
Just this week we have read the reports of Russian attacks on a maternity hospital, of rescue workers searching for survivors in the ruins of a theater blown apart in the besieged city of Mariupol. We have read the reports of devastating urban attacks on a school and a hostel, and of scores of Ukrainians killed just trying to survive one day to the next.
There is no bottom to the dark, moral bankruptcy of the Putin reign.
And yet, we understand and approve, for now, the hesitation and resistance shown by U.S. and NATO allies to establishing a no-fly zone over Ukraine. They are right to be concerned that it could lead to a larger confrontation between the bloc and Russia.
And, yes, further provocation at this point in the war could convince Putin to dip into his nuclear arsenal. We have no doubt that he – a madman who would never voluntarily let go of his hold on power – would do just that.
For now, we support sending whatever military equipment Zelenskyy and his military can put to use in hitting back, powerfully, at a dangerous and coldly calculating tyrant, a ruthless authoritarian who is too used to having things bend to his autocratic will – and who would stop at nothing to keep that skein intact.
Remember, this is the man who, as former KGB boss and president of his country, has ordered the assassination of an untold number of his fellow countrymen.
Here at home in the U.S., on the same day that Zelensky was making his request of Congress, U.S. President Joe Biden had earmarked an additional $800 million in military equipment for Ukraine. The package included our nation’s most cutting-edge systems in anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, as well as drones. Also, the U.S. is helping Ukraine acquire additional, longer-range air-defense systems, and sending smaller arms as well – grenade launchers, rifles, pistols, machine guns and shotguns – and additional body armor, helmets and ammunition.
We think the U.S. and other NATO countries should also be providing fighter jets that Zelenskyy has called for during the ongoing Russian attacks. Why? Because Putin is trying to occupy the entire country and he must be stopped at every turn, on the ground and in the air. He must not be allowed to rule the skies with impunity, without challenge. On Friday, Russian forces extended their bombardments into a part of western Ukraine that had largely been untouched by the war, striking a warplane repair plant about 50 miles from the Polish border.
The U.S. and all NATO countries must do more – as much as we can – to help Ukraine turn back the red war machine.
Zelenskyy’s words, these in particular, ring in our ear about what he and his country are facing: “Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities. It went on a brutal offensive against our values, basic human values. It threw tanks and planes against our freedom, against our right to live freely in our own country, against choosing our own future, against our desire for happiness, against our national dreams, just like the same dreams you have, you Americans, just like anyone else in the United States.”
Yes, indeed. Those ideals, those freedoms, those basic human rights and values are what we Americans aspire to as well. As such, we must rise up in defense.
Democracy and the freedom of all Ukrainians, no less, is on the line.