August marked the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), and West Virginia had good reason to celebrate. The IRA and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), its 2021 counterpart, have led to numerous exciting project announcements that will revitalize communities while also contributing to a cleaner energy future.
Undoubtedly, residents will benefit from these projects via job creation and the benefits that economic growth brings to a community. But so far, companies have been the biggest winners in many of these project announcements. It’s time for state policymakers and regulators to cut everyday citizens into deals made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act and other state and federal investments by expanding access to solar energy in West Virginia, something currently prohibited by law.
Community solar, in a nutshell, allows individuals, businesses, homeowners, and even renters to access the benefits of lower-cost solar energy by subscribing to a solar project, rather than installing their own panels directly on their home or property. While solar energy makes economic sense in the long-run, it could have some upfront costs that some homeowners might not want to invest in.
Or, speaking as a millennial renter in an apartment built in the late 1800s in Charleston, the chances of my landlord being able (or even motivated) to install solar on my apartment are as slim as they come.
Community solar gets around those barriers by distributing the costs across many customers. It’s currently legal in more than 20 states, but West Virginia is not one of those. That’s a disservice to West Virginians.
Permitting the ability for municipalities, renters and homeowners who are unable to install solar on their homes can reduce energy costs for our most vulnerable residents, which have risen in recent years. The average West Virginia Appalachian Power customer has seen their electricity bill rise 160 percent in the last 15 years. The IRA contains tax credits that will make installing solar more affordable for homeowners than ever before.
But it also has provisions that will give tax credits to solar developers for generating energy as well, making it more economically attractive for them to build such projects. It also created a $7 billion program called Solar for All intended to bring solar energy to low-income communities. Community solar is one of the ways that can happen.
Unless West Virginia changes the rules to help renters rather than just companies, we will get left behind.
A project that underscores my point is the Berkshire Hathaway Energy industrial plant that was announced in the fall of 2022. This $500 million investment, while not a beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act, is notable because of a deal made to entice Berkshire Hathaway Energy to come to southern West Virginia. Large companies, like many Americans, want clean, affordable electricity. The Legislature, in a surprise move during September 2022’s special session, passed a bill that would, in effect, allow Berkshire Hathaway Energy to bypass the Public Service Commission, the state’s utility regulator, and generate its own solar energy to sell to businesses in its planned industrial park.
Reporting on the move made it clear that the PSC, which has been notoriously hostile to the concept of a world in which power doesn’t primarily come from coal (in 2021, 91 percent of West Virginia’s power came from coal-fired power plants), might have thrown up barriers that would prevent the state from rolling out the welcome mat to Berkshire Hathaway Energy.
So the Legislature changed the rules.
Through the legalization, adoption, and even state investment in community solar, low-income, renting — all West Virginians — could have the opportunity to reap the same advantages as corporations who want access to clean power. A bill to permit community solar in this year’s legislative session didn’t have momentum, but we can expect it to be introduced next year, too.
Instead of moving forward to a solar future with cleaner, affordable energy, the state is taking a step back. Power companies have asked the PSC to weaken the state’s net metering policies, which could remove the incentive for residents to install solar and sell it back to the grid.
At a time when West Virginia’s grid is frequently unstable, a time when it’s cheaper than ever to install solar, we should be doing everything we can to incentivize more solar energy in the state. Legalizing community solar, promoting the opportunities within the Inflation Reduction Act, and protecting net metering are ways to lower our bills, create jobs, and clean our air at the same time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.