It is discouraging to see a sizable number of our Republican legislators stick their heads in the sand while simultaneously trying to pull the wool over our eyes. I’m talking about the legislators who recently opposed providing funding to bring good jobs to Weirton because of some imagined competition with the coal industry.
First of all, the coal industry is a dying industry because of the pollution that coal burning adds to the air we breathe, and its significant contribution to global climate change. Sen. Manchin, Gov. Justice and other political leaders have called for an “all of the above” approach to energy here in the Mountain State. If we don’t take such an approach, we will be destroying the economic future of our children and grandchildren.
West Virginia has given much to coal in the last 100 years, without getting back much for our residents. If we stick with just coal, we will be committing economic suicide. We need to be taking advantage of the flat land created by mountaintop removal to build solar arrays. We need to take advantage of our windy areas to build windmills (like Texas has done). And we need to be utilizing our geothermal wealth to generate additional electricity.
The Weirton plant will build batteries capable of storing that renewable energy for subsequent use. As such, it is important to the development of West Virginia’s economic future. All of these industries create much needed, good jobs for West Virginians. We have to be ready to step boldly into the future.
Robert S. Baker
Beckley
