Sorry, not sorry, but when the skeletal remains surfaced earlier this month in a barrel at Lake Mead – not far from the Las Vegas strip, baddaboom, baddabing – I thought, yeah, kind of like our collective sins as a country oozing from a giant septic tank that had been filled to the brim.
This was the perfect metaphor of our recent decline into mob-like behavior in political life, our comfortable, nonthreatening tribal retreats into echo chambers and our “can’t be bothered with it today” attitude toward climate change.
And more, of course.
Recently gaining steam, conservative lawmakers are passing bills left and right in a flurry of legislative activity across a sea of red states to shut down any and all honest conversations about, what else, our history.
Because, what, we might stumble upon something ugly? That we want to keep from the kids? History that is available and ubiquitous online? Are they going to shut that down, too?
Like, you know, stories of how white European settlers in the U.S. claimed manifest destiny as their God-given right to systematically eradicate the native population?
Or this: On Thursday of this week, the U.S. Department of Interior released a preliminary study on how the U.S. government – that’s us, by the way – and other organizations for 150 years tried to destroy Native American culture with the institutional weapon of boarding schools. The report said children were physically and emotionally separated from their parents as part of an effort to assimilate them into the dominant white European culture.
How charming of our ancestors.
The report noted this created the perfect storm of intergenerational trauma that led to mental health problems and other ailments in today’s Indigenous people.
Is that what lawmakers don’t want us to know? Is that too uncomfortable to digest?
Do they want to keep quiet the fact that more than 500 children died at the schools and were buried in unmarked graves?
Well, in its first two reports – more to come – the Interior Department is creating an awareness of genocide-like activities – and, perhaps, preparing the ground for some healing and bringing to light how we treat today’s Indigenous people.
A second report, among other things, will identify the location of previously unmarked graves of children.
Which brings us back, thematically, to the previously unmarked watery graves of some long-ago Las Vegas wise guys – and our avoidance of addressing climate change legislation long overdue.
The southwest – and much of the west, for that matter – has been under the heat lamp of a prolonged drought that, if we are being truthful, isn’t a drought so much anymore as it is the aridification of the American West. This place will become more arid over time and there is no turning back. That’s already playing out.
As such, water levels in rivers and lakes and reservoirs are in serious decline – and there is no rescue in sight.
So dire is the situation out west that cities are offering rebates per square foot for pulling up turf and putting down drought-tolerant landscaping and fighting, in county commission meetings, over whether cities, like San Diego, should be building desalination plants that suck water from the ocean, remove the salt and deliver 50 million gallons of fresh drinking water every day.
No doubt, it is some of the most expensive water that exists, and – for every action there is a reaction, right? – critics say operating the plant can harm the ocean’s ecosystem.
Back at Lake Mead, homicide investigators believe the poor schmuck who bobbed to the surface last month was shot to death and placed in the barrel some 40 to 45 years ago. That’s all based on the fella’s pick of shoes, by the way.
And the depth of Lake Mead that long ago? About 100 feet deeper than it is today.
And what do you know, but less than a week after Mr. Shoes – unidentified for now – was found in a barrel, paddleboarders found another set of skeletal remains at the lake’s recreation area. Now authorities are saying they are not surprised that more bodies are seeing the light of day as the waters of Lake Mead evaporate under an unrelenting sun.
And while this all makes for a fascinating tale from Sin City’s inglorious past, the writing is on the wall for climate scientists as the shoreline further recedes at one of the nation’s largest reservoirs that serves water to roughly 20 million people.
That’s a lot of thirsty people.
Here is the uncomfortable truth (sorry to ruin your weekend): Climate change is here, has been for quite some time, and there’s much that we can no longer fix because we have been in denial on most everything that would ask that we alter our lives and consider for a moment that our ancestors got a whole lot wrong.
We can learn from all of that – if we can stand to hear the truth.
— J. Damon Cain is editor of The Register-Herald.