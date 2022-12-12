Once again it comes to that time of the year that we celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
How blessed we are as a nation and around the world to have received the greatest gift of all, his name is Jesus Christ. He came into the world to save sinners and to offer eternal life with him upon the acceptance of him as our own personal Lord and Savior (Romans 10:13). We all are born in sin, but we can be set free from sin by the shed blood of Jesus who died upon that cruel ross for the forgiveness of all our sins (Romans 10:9). Won’t you who don’t know and belong to a risen Savior consider today where you want to spend eternity? The choice is yours. Will it be heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ or hell separated from him forever? We all face death and departure from this life someday.
So the Good News is Happy Birthday Jesus! “For unto you is born this day in the town of David, who is Christ (The Messiah) the Lord” (Luke 2:11).
Merry Christmas and may all have a safe and blessed New Year!
Sandy Dupree
Union
