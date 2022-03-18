I grew up on-site in Watoga State Park in Almost Heaven, West Virginia. Country Roads is where I still live and love to this day. I have played, worked, laughed, cried, and written about the good times and the bad times. For almost 50 years, I have had nothing but mostly idyllic memories to share.
People across America know that West Virginia has first-class, second-to-none, recreational areas and facilities. That’s why tourists continue to come from near and far and extol this state’s endless wonders.
However, ever since I learned of HB 4408, tears of sadness will not stop flowing down my cheeks. This rushed and not well-thought-out piece of legislation, even though it was watered down before final passage, could potentially lead to privatizing and commercializing any cabin, lodge, or campground at your favorite state park, forest or rail trail in the Mountain State. How about a casino, racetrack or amusement park?
This legislation is a blatant attempt to sell out West Virginia taxpayers once again, to out-of-state interests. We just shelled out $150 million of our hard-earned money improving tourist destinations that have resulted in increased multi-million-dollar revenues for the state’s state coffers. Why should this be allowed? Why?
It’s important to stand up and say NO!
You may not be as sad about this as I am personally, but please help me stop crying.
John Dean
Oak Hill