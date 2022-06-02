As information came to light following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, last week, many may have been wondering why no one reported the shooter’s odd social media behavior, among other things. Perhaps that question was quickly followed by wondering HOW someone is to report such a thing.
Here in West Virginia, the Department of Homeland Security has steps to help the public do so.
“If you see something, you need to say something,” said state DHS Secretary Jeff Sandy. “West Virginia has taken countless steps over the years to make our schools as safe as possible. We have established initiatives like the Safe Schools Program and the Safe Schools Helpline. Just six months ago, Gov. Justice provided over $1 million so that we could add over 50 Prevention Resource Officers across the state.”
Callers can reach the tip-line at 1-866-723-3982, to report a potential threat to a school, or anything that could harm students and staff, or damage property. Tips can also be emailed to safeschool@wv.gov.
“West Virginians should be very proud. But we can’t be complacent,” Sandy said. “Everyone — from the Department of Homeland Security to the general public — has an obligation to speak up if they sense trouble. You know if something doesn’t feel right. If you get information that you feel might pose a danger to our students and teachers at any of West Virginia’s schools, you need to contact the Safe Schools Helpline.”
Here there is a way to alert authorities, potentially preventing a tragedy. Don’t ignore warning signs. Report them.