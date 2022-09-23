Stories like those we heard this week about 41 senior citizens in Raleigh County who have voted consistently in every election in every election year over the past 50 years are heartwarming and encouraging. They certainly have our admiration, every last one of them.
Likewise, seeing students at area high schools line up to register to vote, as they did this past Tuesday on National Voter Registration Day, confirms our faith in them and in the future of democracy.
But, unfortunately, here in West Virginia, elections are being administered by a secretary of state who continues to insinuate that the presidential election of 2020 is forever tainted by irregularities – contrary to what the overwhelming body of evidence clearly states.
Mac Warner knows better. Or at least he should.
Back in December 2020, at a Stop the Steal rally outside the West Virginia State Capitol, as a warm-up to the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol, Warner said that there wasn’t enough time to assess Donald Trump’s allegations of fraud in the 2020 election, even though William Barr, the U.S. attorney general, disputed the president’s persistent, baseless claims, and said that the U.S. Justice Department – which had conducted an investigation – had uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020 election.
Barr said that U.S. attorneys and FBI agents had been working to follow up specific complaints and information they had received, but “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.”
Regardless, Warner, sitting out here in West Virginia, up to his elbows in counting fewer than 800,000 votes, was able to determine from afar that voting irregularities in states where millions of votes were cast – all of them favoring Joe Biden – were operating, to one degree or another, outside stated administrative procedures, outside the law and, as such, the will of the people could be if not should be set aside.
“We’re saying simply that the election itself was so fouled up that it needs to go to Congress,” Warner said.
Well, Trump and his allies proceeded to file 62 lawsuits in state and federal courts seeking to overturn election results in states the president lost; 61 of those failed.
Some cases were dismissed for lack of standing and others based on the merits of the allegations of voter fraud. Decisions were handed down by both Democratic-appointed and Republican-appointed judges – including federal judges tapped by Trump.
But that wasn’t the end of it. Supreme courts in Arizona, Nevada and Arizona each rejected or declined to hear the president’s appeals to overturn results in those states, while supreme courts in both Pennsylvania and Michigan denied multiple lawsuits.
But, yes, we are supposed to believe Mac Warner, someone who has made his prejudices crystal clear.
Stop the Steal? Really, Mac?
While he wants to argue electoral procedure, we are concerned that he is the elected official whose very job is to instill confidence and faith in the system that has served this country just fine since the very Constitution was written and approved.
We can’t help but think about those folks here in Raleigh County who have shown up religiously, one election after another, without a thought of whether or not some elected official had the power to set aside their vote.
They certainly never lost faith in our electoral process.
Why did Warner?
