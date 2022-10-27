Won’t be long now before the final ballots are cast, the votes counted, and – in some corners – belly aching by poor losers will begin. Just as certain, Democrats, who I suspect will lose both houses of Congress, will be wringing their hands and looking for a good 12-step program to recover emotionally. I’m pretty confident that’s about as bad as it will get, that it does not turn into another Jan. 6 insurrection, that no one dies by participating in or defending democracy. It’s a midterm election, after all, and not that many folks are going to get all that hot and bothered at this juncture of the election cycle. They’re saving that for 2024. Should be wild.
For now, Donald Trump is not on the ballot.
What would be reaffirming would be an election where we regain a sense of trust in one another – you know, like we had practiced for nearly 250 years of our nation’s history before Trump took the stage and started throwing shade in 2016. Because that, along with taking other people’s money by hook and by crook, is what he does best. By 2020, the small ensemble of idol worshippers and enablers had turned into a choir of irrationality. And now they are showing up at ballot drop boxes around the country, dressed in battle attire, hiding their faces behind balaclavas, trying their level best to intimidate folks from casting a vote.
So courageous. Not.
Stop the Steal, home of many former Tea Party bigots, was right there at the fore in the beginning of all of this nonsense. Mac Warner, our very own secretary of state, was right there, too, in 2020, holding their banner as they made a pit stop in Charleston on the way to that fateful day that saw our Capitol overrun by terrorists and traitors. There wasn’t a patriot among them.
Now Mac tells us that if we see something we should say something. In other words, spy and snitch on your neighbor to the point of harassment.
But this country is blessed with those who will do the right thing at the appropriate turn, who will stand up to the bullies.
Democracy has served our country well. No, not perfect. But as Winston Churchill once said, “Democracy is the worst form of government – except for all the others that have been tried.”
How to defend democracy in what some have called these uncertain times?
Get out and vote.
— J. Damon Cain is the executive editor of The Register-Herald. He can be reached at dcain@register-herald.com.
